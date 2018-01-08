U.S. Soccer loses one of its top young players to Mexico national team

California-born soccer talent Jonathan Gonzalez, a player who has been tearing it up in Mexico for Monterrey, won't be representing the United States men's national team. According to Univision Deportes, the player has decided to switch from U.S. to Mexico but will have to have that decision approved.

Gonzalez has to send a letter to FIFA requesting the one-time change to represent Mexico, which is where his family originates from.

Gonzalez, 18, had represented the United States at the youth level since U17 while also playing for the U20 team. He has not been capped by the full national team, however. By FIFA rules, once that happens there can be no transfer. Since he has yet to be capped by the U.S., FIFA rules allow the player apply for the change before his 21st birthday, which is what Gonzalez is doing.

He's appeared in 22 matches for Monterrey of Liga MX since 2017 and is looked at as a defensive midfielder with big-time potential, who is calm and poised on the ball and times his tackles well.

But his decision to go back to the Mexican federation isn't that shocking. Though unlikely, he could be in the mix for a spot at the 2018 World Cup for Mexico, which the U.S. failed to qualify for. Switching gives him a shot, and you'd have to imagine Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio mentioned that in his pitch.

Secondly, having played in Mexico and knowing the style and a lot of the players in the Mexican national team, there is probably a comfort level there. Remember, the U.S. men's national team doesn't even have a head coach right now, just an acting head coach in Dave Sarachan after the departure of Bruce Arena late last year.