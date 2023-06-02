A 7-on-7 squad for Wrexham AFC, made up of former, current and guest players, demolished a team of former U.S. women's players at The Soccer Tournament on Thursday, 12-0. Lee Trundles, a former Wrexham, Leeds United and Swansea City player, scored four goals in the match against a squad featuring World Cup winner Heather O'Reilly and coached by USWNT legend Mia Hamm.

The squad scored seven goals in the opening 20 minutes against the likes of Kristine Lilly and Cat Whitehill, not holding back with clinical finish after clinical finish. Goalkeeper Lindsey Harris made several fantastic saves to keep the scoreline from being even more inflated.

Wrexham, being coached by first-team coach David Jones, had 39 shots in the match to USA's five.

"We're super proud," O'Reilly said after the game. "Hopefully we've proved to anybody, just go for it, just live. What's the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham?

"We don't care because we're living, we're being bold and we're being brave. Here we have two amazing products that American soccer fans are getting behind. It's just a ton of fun and it's brought all of us together."

The Soccer Tournament is a 32-team competition in North Carolina that concludes on Sunday. Clubs featured include Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United with a $1 million prize at stake.

Wrexham, a club based in Wales and owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have undergone a dramatic overhaul and earned promotion from the National League to League Two for next season. League Two is the fourth-tier of professional soccer in the English football league system.