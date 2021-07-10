The emotional rollercoaster ride that has been UEFA Euro 2020 is almost over with only the final left to play this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The English have had home advantage for pretty much the entire tournament bar one memorable night in Rome, Italy, which saw Ukraine blown away. The Azzurri also benefitted from significant home comforts in the group stage, but have also played in London and Munich, Germany, in the knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate's men saw off Denmark in extra-time in the semifinals while Roberto Mancini's troops needed penalties to dispose of Spain and now it all comes down to this game.

Who will come out on top? It promises to be an absorbing affair and our experts are split on whether we should expect the encounter to go beyond 90 minutes with the Italians fancied over the Three Lions to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy.

See how your pick measure up against those of our panel of four.

Let's get to the predictions:

Italy vs. England

Date: Sunday, July 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

William Hill Sportbook Odds: Italy +210, Draw +190, England +163





Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Pick England Italy Italy Italy

Echegaray's take: A perfect way to end an outstanding tournament. Two giants of European football who finally, are beginning to wake from their slumber. Italy is no stranger to final appearances, having made 10 already in combined major tournaments. Under Roberto Mancini, they are born again and showing the world how complete they are and perhaps most importantly, how much they want to win this. England on the other hand are a side I have never seen before. Talented, tenacious and without a care in the world what others may think of them. They have depth, an identity and a clear understanding of the job at hand. Gareth Southgate has proven that he is a fantastic tactician, able to adapt depending on the opponent. I think Italy's game against Spain is reason enough for me to believe that the three lions have enough to unlock Azzurri, who relied too much of on the counter in the previous game. I think England have too many weapons and thanks to the support of Wembley, they will indeed bring it home. Pick: Italy 1, England 2 (a.e.t.)

Johnson's take: I predicted that both semifinals would go to extra-time and they did. This feels like it will go the same way and then some. England to find it tough to break down the Azzurri more than once while the Italians themselves will continue to miss Spinazzola. Mancini's men to hold their nerves from the spot as the English suffer a similar fate to France back in 2016. Pick: Italy 1, England 1 (Italy win on penalties)

Benge's take: Look, I've been going on CBS Sports HQ for the last few weeks to predict England games and every time Ian Joy asks me for the score I've opted to insure myself against heartbreak with a 2-1 win for the opposition. And by god it's working. Is it as significant a factor in England's path to the final as Raheem Sterling? Well that's not my place to say. But now is not the time to be taking risks. Pick: Italy 2, England 1

Gonzalez's take: Italy haven't lost in years, they have brilliant technical ability in attack that can give John Stones and Harry Maguire issues, and the defense is still in great form. Combine that with midfielders that can dictate the pace of the match, like Jorginho, and I like the Italians on the road ... just barely. Pick: Italy 2, England 1

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!