The draw for UEFA Euro 2024 took place on Saturday in Hamburg and threw up some fascinating matchups which we can now look forward to next summer. Hosts Germany will face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A with the Scots being the opponents for the opening game of the tournament in Munich.

Spain, Croatia and Italy all landed together in Group B with Albania completing the quartet but all eyes will already be on the Spanish opener against the Croats in Berlin. That will be followed by La Roja meeting the Azzurri in Gelsenkirchen in the second game before Croatia and Italy close the group in Leipzig.

Elsewhere, England will be grateful for their Group C which features Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia with Gelsenkirchen hosting the Serbian, Frankfurt the Danish and Cologne the Slovenian Three Lions matchups. Gareth Southgate's side will be one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way and that draw will aid their chances.

France are in one of three incomplete groups owing to the ongoing playoffs but Group D already boasts Les Bleus, the Netherlands and Austria with the possibility of Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia being added to the mix. Didier Deschamps will have been grateful to have avoided the possibility of Italy or Switzerland dropping in to complete a tough group.

Group E features Belgium, Slovakia and Romania but will also need a playoff winner to finally be complete with Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine or Iceland the candidates. Portugal and Turkiye headline Group D which is also waiting for one of Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg to complete it along with Czechia.

We break the main areas of this weekend's draw down for you.

Confirmed groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania.

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England.

Group D: Play-off winner A (Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia), Netherlands, Austria and France.

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Play-off winner B (Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine or Iceland).

Group F: Turkiye, play-off winner C (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg), Portugal and Czechia.