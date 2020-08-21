Watch Now: Europa League Final Highlights: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan ( 6:48 )

The UEFA Europa League's 2019-20 came to a close on Friday. Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan. Sevilla's win capped off an exciting restart, which took place in a two-and-a-half-week span.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things played out.

Europa League bracket

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Final

Friday, Aug. 21

Semifinals

Sunday, Aug. 16

Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Monday, Aug. 17

Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 10

Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0 (a.e.t) | MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Basel 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0, Sevilla 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Round of 16 (continued)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 6

