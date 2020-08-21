The UEFA Europa League's 2019-20 came to a close on Friday. Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan. Sevilla's win capped off an exciting restart, which took place in a two-and-a-half-week span.
Here's a look at the bracket and how things played out.
Europa League bracket
Final
Friday, Aug. 21
Semifinals
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Monday, Aug. 17
- Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 | MATCH REPLAY
Quarterfinals
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Monday, Aug. 10
- Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 | MATCH REPLAY
- Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0 (a.e.t) | MATCH REPLAY
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Basel 1 | MATCH REPLAY
- Wolves 0, Sevilla 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Round of 16 (continued)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Sevilla 2, Roma 0 (One-leg tie, Sevilla advance) | MATCH REPLAY
- Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0 (Leverkusen advance 4-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Basel 1, Frankfurt 0 (Basel advance 4-0 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Olympiacos 0 (Wolverhampton advance 2-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY