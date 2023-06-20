Europe's top prospects are heading east with the 24th edition of the Under-21 European Championships taking place in Romania and Georgia between June 21 and July 8. Reigning champions Germany lead a stacked field that includes every past champion bar Russia and Serbia with bright young things including Youssoufa Moukoko, Mykhailo Mudryk and Ryan Gravenberch in the field.

You can watch the action on CBS Sport Golazo Network, the 24 hour soccer network that provides you with the best action and analysis of the game. Here is what you need to know about the U21 Euros:

Group stage fixtures



All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, June 21

Group A

Georgia vs. Portugal (12 p.m. ET, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia)

Belgium vs Netherlands (12 p.m. ET, Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi)

Group B

Ukraine vs Croatia (12 p.m. ET, Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania)

Romania vs Spain (2:45 p.m. ET, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Thursday, June 22

Group C

Czechia vs England (12 p.m. ET, Batumi Arena, Batumi, Georgia)

Germany vs Israel (12 p.m. ET, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi, Georgia)

Group D

Norway vs Switzerland (12 p.m ET, CFR Cluj Stadium, Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

France vs Italy (2:45 p.m. ET, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Saturday June, 24

Group A

Georgia vs Belgium (12 p.m. ET, Paichadze Stadium)

Portugal vs Netherlands (12 p.m. ET, Meskhi Stadium)

Group B

Romania vs Ukraine (12 p.m. ET, Steaua Stadium)

Spain vs Croatia (2:45 p.m. ET, Giulesti Stadium)

Sunday, June 25

Group C

Czechia vs Germany (12 p.m. ET, Batumi Arena)

England vs Israel (12 p.m. ET, Shengelia Arena)

Group D

Switzerland vs Italy (12 p.m. ET, Cluj Arena)

Norway vs France (2:45 p.m. ET, CFR Cluj Stadium)

Tuesday, June 27

Group A

Netherlands vs Georgia (12 p.m. ET, Paichadze Stadium)

Portugal vs Belgium (12 p.m. ET, Meskhi Stadium)

Group B

Croatia vs Romania (2:45 p.m. ET, Steaua Stadium)

Spain vs Ukraine (2:45 p.m. ET, Giulesti Stadium)

Wednesday, June 28

Group C

England vs Germany (12 p.m. ET, Batumi Arena)

Israel vs Czechia (12 p.m. ET, Shengelia Arena)

Group D

Switzerland vs France (2:45 p.m. ET, CFR Cluj Stadium)

Italy vs Norway (2:45 p.m. ET, Cluj Arena)

Knockout round schedule

Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 1

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (12 p.m. ET, Meskhi Stadium)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (3 p.m. ET, Giulesti Stadium)

Sunday, July 2

QF2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (12 p.m. ET, Shengelia Arena)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (3 p.m. ET, Cluj Arena)

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 5

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (12 p.m. ET, Batumi Arena)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (3 p.m. ET, Steaua Stadium)

Final

Saturday, July 8

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12 p.m. ET, Batumi Arena)

Odds

Tournament winner: Spain +400; Germany +450; England +500; France +500; Italy +700; Portuga +900; Netherlands +1000; All others +2000 or greater

Golden Boot: Youssoufa Moukoko +700; Abel Ruiz +800; Cameron Archer +900; Amine Adli +1200; Amin Gouiri +1400; Pietro Pellegri +1400; All others +1500 or greater

All odds via Caesar's Sportsbook

Players to watch

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Georgia: A familiar name to La Liga viewers and indeed to interested observers of the transfer window, Mamardashvili was a shining star in a struggling Valencia side. At the age of just 22 he proved himself to be a reliable shot stopper who uses his 6' 6" frame to dominate his penalty area, registering the fourth highest percentage of crosses stopped in La Liga this season. That he is also at ease outside his box makes for a thoroughly modern goalkeeper in a national side that, at senior level, has shown real progress in recent years.

Ryan Gravenberch, Netherlands: The Bayern Munich midfielder has long been viewed as the global game's next great midfielder. At 21 he still might be, but the year since he departed Ajax has been a frustrating one for Gravenberch, who played just 576 minutes in the Bundesliga, making a mere three starts. This summer he and former team mate Kenneth Taylor ought to feel that they can dominate their opposition and set the tempo for the Dutch side; if Gravenberch performs to the level he has previously shown then expect the talk of a move to Liverpool to only grow louder.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Ukraine: The most expensive player at this tournament, the £89 million man drops down to the U21s desperate to make an impact after a disastrous start to life at Chelsea, where he registered no goals and two assists in 17 appearances, looking some way off the standard required to make an impact in the Premier League. Mudryk has pace aplenty but needs to work on his technical skills and get back into the state of mind where he believes he can beat a man. Being the key man in a Ukraine side that has a fairly favorable group does offer him a chance to get back in the groove.

Morgan Gibbs-White, England: Not for nothing did Jamie Carragher name Gibbs-White his signing of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The £42 million Nottingham Forest agreed to give Wolverhampton Wanderers for him was initially labelled a sign of the madness of the transfer window; ultimately he may have been the man who earned them another year of Premier League money. In an England side with no recognised center forward bar Cameron Archer, the 21-year-old may need to make significant direct contributions on the scoresheet.

Youssoufa Moukoko, Germany: It has been such a long time that Moukoko has been heralded as the next big thing that it rather takes you back to realize he is still just 18. Already he has made 72 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring seven times last season and registering an extremely impressive 0.55 non-penalty expected goals per 90. The U-21 Euros has been a breakout tournament for strikers such as Rudi Voller, Davor Suker and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Don't be surprised if Moukoko follows in their steps by being named player of the tournament.

Sandro Tonali, Italy: One of the more established performers spending their summer in eastern Europe, Tonali has more senior caps to his name than those he has accumulated at U-21 level but drops down to Paolo Nicolato's experienced looking squad as Italy bid for a first title at this level since 2004, in the process restoring their lead over Spain as the most successful side at the U-21 Euros.

Oscar Bobb, Norway: A question that will doubtless intrigue international football nerds over the coming years will be whether Norway can surround their two world class talents -- Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland -- with enough talent to make a sustained impact on the business end of international tournaments. There is promise aplenty in an U-21 side that topped their qualifying group ahead of Croatia, including the likes of Antonio Nusa and Gronigen midfielder Johan Hove. Since then they have added a certain much hyped Manchester City player to their ranks. No, not him, but instead Bobb, who was nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Season after registering 16 assists in the competition.

Prediction

With a favorable group and talented prospects such as Roko Simic and Martin Baturina, Croatia are the dark horses to keep an eye on but in all likelihood it is going to be a traditional European power lifting the title in Batumi. Of those Spain, Germany and France look to be the most convincing. Moukoko could be an X-factor for the holders but set against that is the exceptional depth of France, who have top tier talent in midfield (Kheprhen Thuram), defense (Mohamed Simakan and Pierre Kalulu) and attack, where Amine Adli has impressed for Bayer Leverkusen of late. In a tight field they might just have enough.