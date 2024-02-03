UEFA Women's Champions League will have a brief pause now that the final eight teams have been decided. The upcoming quarterfinals draw will determine who their opponents will be. FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, BK Hacken, Ajax, SK Brann, and Benfica have all claimed their spots. The draw will take place on Feb. 6 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Let's take a look at where teams landed in our power rankings ahead of the draw:

UWCL Power Rankings