UEFA Women's Champions League will have a brief pause now that the final eight teams have been decided. The upcoming quarterfinals draw will determine who their opponents will be. FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, BK Hacken, Ajax, SK Brann, and Benfica have all claimed their spots. The draw will take place on Feb. 6 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Let's take a look at where teams landed in our power rankings ahead of the draw:
UWCL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Analysis
1.
FC Barcelona
The reigning champions have left little room to doubt their ability to make another run at the title. The Blaugrana cemented their place in the quarters early, and after racking up 17 points in the group, they look as dangerous as ever. Caroline Graham Hansen is in outstanding form and it appears she's getting even stronger heading into knockouts.
2.
Olympique Lyon
The heavyweight contenders are back in the quarters once more after dominating their group play. Ada Hegerberg and Kiadidiatou Diani will be a pair of nightmares for whomever they play in the draw. The pair of attackers each have five goals in the tournament.
3.
Chelsea FC
The Blues found themselves looking for answers after losing Sam Kerr for the season with an ACL injury. Manager Emma Hayes and the squad has responded with their remarkable depth. The roster had four different goal scorers to close out their final matchday, and their deep bench may carry them through to the semis.
4.
Paris Saint-Germain
Nothing more dangerous than an unpredictable team turning things around ahead of the knockout rounds of a major tournament. After two losses to open their campaign, PSG managed the remainder of their fixtures for top spot in the group. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will continue to be the key player for the squad alongside Tabitha Chawinga and Grace Geyoro pulling the strings.
5.
BK Hacken
An underrated side no more, the Swedish club has frustrated opposing teams with staunch defending and quick movement when on the ball. The 20-year-old Rosa Kafaji has provided the attacking flair while Jennifer Falk has held things down in goal.
6.
Ajax
The Dutch side had a wild finish on their final matchday to determine their place in the quarterfinals. They're likely everyone's dark horse now that the knockouts are here, and with good reason since 16-year-old Lily Yohannes has commanded the respect of veterans around her as a calm ball winner and handler.
7.
SK Brann
The club has made history, breaking through to knockouts for the first time. The Norwegian side had strong showings with their efforts against Lyon. Justine Kielland may lead the roster in goals scored (3) during the tournament, but 18-year-old midfielder Signe Guapset has put together an MVP-caliber performance to help get Brann to the quarterfinals.
8.
Benfica
The Portuguese side might be considered longshots after earning the least amount of points in the group, but they should carry that chip on their shoulder with them as they've reached a level of tournament success no other Portuguese side has. If Marie Alidou and Jessica Silva can maintain their attacking ferocity, then Benfica could play spoiler depending on who they draw.