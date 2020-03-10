U.S. Soccer claims USWNT has less 'responsibility' than men's national team
The women's team is continuing its fight for equal pay
U.S. Soccer made what the organization really thinks about men's and women's soccer known in a court filing on Monday. The U.S. Soccer Federation -- a group being sued by members of the women's national team over unequal pay between the men's and women's teams -- argued that the work of the women representing America on the pitch is less demanding, and requires less skill, than the same work of their male counterparts.
In an effort to prove the organization has not discriminated against the World Cup-winning squad because of players' gender, U.S. Soccer argued specifically that "The job of a [men's national team player] carries more responsibility within U.S. Soccer than the job of a [women's national team] player," according to court documents posted by Buzzfeed News.
Here's how a USWNT spokesperson responded:
USSF lawyers also tried to invoke biological differences between men and women to say that playing on the men's team "requires a higher level of skill" in the sport than it does for the women's team.
Lawyers have broached that subject with members of the women's national team, including Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan. They asked Lloyd if the women "could be competitive against the senior men's national team?" and asked Morgan if "it requires more skill to play for the U.S. Men's National Team than the U.S. Women's National Team?" Lloyd suggested the men and women play it out for higher pay, while Morgan replied to her question that it requires a different skill.
U.S. Soccer has also argued that playing for the men's team is more difficult because the team sometimes faces home crowds with more opposing supporters than home ones.
Games for the U.S. women's team have generated more revenue than those of the men's team since 2015, with the major difference in earnings between the two mainly coming from the difference in prize money the two sides get from FIFA. Members of the women's squad are asking for around $67 million in back pay for U.S. Soccer allegedly violating the Equal Pay Act.
-
PSG vs. Dortmund preview
Paris Saint-Germain enters the second leg in an empty Parc des Princes stadium trailing in...
-
Valencia vs. Atalanta UCL preview
Atalanta has three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg played in an empty stadium in Spain
-
RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham UCL preview
Spurs trail after losing the first leg at home to a German side making its debut in the knockout...
-
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The reigning champions face a first-leg deficit to the Spanish visitors on Wednesday
-
Mbappe could miss UCL match vs. Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain, down 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the UCL tie, could be without the services...
-
75-year-old scores in pro soccer debut
He needs to play two games in order to be entered into the Guinness World Records book as the...
-
LIVE: Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig in UCL
Spurs are facing a 1-0 deficit away from home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League...
-
LIVE: Valencia vs. Atalanta in UCL
The Champions League round of 16 match at Mestalla will be played behind closed doors as Atalanta...