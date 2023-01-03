United States men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter issued a statement on Tuesday to reveal a "physical" altercation that took place in the past with his girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind in response to an alleged blackmail attempt made during the World Cup in Qatar.

"During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer saying they had information about me that would take me down," Berhalter said in a statement. The USSF is now conducting an investigation into "potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization."

"In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind for the first time. There was a familiar feeling when we spoke," Berhalter said in a statement released on Twitter. "Rosalind was and is an amazing person -- determined, empathetic, fun to be around -- and we connected immediately. It felt like we had known each other for years. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs."

Berhalter added that there "were no excuses" for his actions and that he apologized to his partner while informing his parents and friends of the situation. Though friends and family were informed, the police was never contacted. Berhalter said he sought out counseling after the incident and that this behavior has never been repeated. They were able to mend things and have now celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Minutes after Berhalter's revelation, U.S. Soccer issued the following statement to share that an investigation into the incident is underway and that the federation will soon announce who will coach the team during January camp and friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

"Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing. "Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations. "We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously. "Last month, U.S. Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men's National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men's National Team camp in the coming days. We look forward to building off the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey towards 2026."

U.S. Soccer also stated that they've launched a full review of the program following their round of 16 exit to the Netherlands at the World Cup. Since this review is ongoing, there will also be an announcement of who will lead the team in the coming days, with friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 25 and against Colombia three days later.

Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022. The USSF has not yet decided if his deal will be extended or if it will move in another direction. In preparation for the 2026 World Cup, it is rumored that the United States will participate in the 2024 Copa America. Details as to who will host the event and whether the Americans will participate have not yet been made public, though it was hinted by USMNT captain Tyler Adams in a recent interview.