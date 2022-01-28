The United States men's national team got the job done on Thursday night, topping El Salvador 1-0 in a crucial World Cup qualifier that leaves the Americans in an envious spot. With five games to go, they are approaching lock status for a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was Antonee Robinson's second-half winner that helped the U.S. to their third win in their last four games.

But how did each player perform in this one for Gregg Berhalter? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute the manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. For instance: A zero would be a first-minute red card, and a 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

USMNT ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Matt Turner 90 He did not have to make a single save on the night. It was a game where he was just a spectator, but he'll gladly take the clean sheet. 6 (DEF) Sergino Dest 90 Decent but not great. Continues to offer more going forward than in defense. Often a liability with his positioning. 5 (DEF) Walker Zimmerman 90 He didn't have to record a tackle because next to nothing came his way. Was solid in his duels, won everything in the air and made no mistakes. Solid. 6 (DEF) Chris Richards 90 Not too sharp in his duels but stepped up when needed. Calm on the ball and plays way beyond his years. 6 (DEF) Antonee Robinson 90 Scored the game-winning goal with a solid strike in the box in the second half. Also did so well to win back the ball. Saved his team in this one. 8 (MID) Tyler Adams 90 The engine in the middle. Only had one poor moment, because all the rest were superb. Showed hustle, range to cover in the midfield and his passing was sharp. A rock in the middle. 8 (MID) Yunus Musah 89 Did not get involved much in the first half. He did complete 98 percent of his passes but did not get to create for others. He probably should have scored. 6 (MID) Weston McKennie 90 The most in-form American had his moments and always looked to distribute. He also threatened, as usual, in the air. Was the best creator on the field. 7 (FWD) Tim Weah 73 Super active, making great runs down the right. Faded a bit as the match went on but was a threat at times. A solid outing. 6.5 (FWD) Jesus Ferreira 72 Missed one good chance and one fantastic chance in the opening 20 minutes. Never recovered from it. Was quiet the rest of the way and his runs weren't anything special. 4 (FWD) Christian Pulisic 65 Questionable passing decisions on the night, but did manage to put the ball in some dangerous spots. Finished with just one shot, which wasn't on goal. 4 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Brenden Aaronson Pulisic Created almost the same amount of chances in 25 minutes (two) as Pulisic did in 65 (three). This kid needs to start more often than not. 7 Gyasi Zardes Ferreira Put himself in dangerous spots but never got a good look. 5 Jordan Morris Weah Just four touches in 16 minutes. Dangerous with one ball but had no other opportunities. 6 Kellyn Acosta Musah Played just one minute of regulation. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Gregg Berhalter Four He'll take the win, but he could have been a bit more proactive in his changes. Ricardo Pepi, unless he is injured, should have played. Musah also needs to get a bit higher to be impactful. Decent enough. 6



