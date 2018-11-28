USMNT Reggie Cannon has multiple Liga MX offers on table; interim coach Dave Sarachan provides scouting report

It's been a good year for FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon. The Chicago native and former UCLA star has caught the eyes of many, evident by his call-up to the United States men's national team and his two caps, the first coming against Peru in September.

But the 20-year-old right back hasn't just been catching the eyes of just people around the United States. Sources tell CBS Sports that several Liga MX clubs want him and that there are multiple offers for the player at the moment. It's unclear what clubs are interested in signing him, but one would imagine that Tijuana could possibly be among the list. The club just signed Oscar Pareja as manager after he left FC Dallas following the end of the 2018 MLS regular season. He coached Cannon for the last two seasons.

U.S. men's national team interim coach Dave Sarachan loves Cannon's potential. In an interview with CBS Sports, Sarachan pointed out that Cannon is a good competitor and very serious about getting better.

"[He] has very good speed both going forward and in recovery running," Sarachan said. "[He's] good in the air."

Sarachan also said he is improving on his one-on-one battles against top players, which is impressive considering he's just 20 years old.

Cannon is an up-and-coming player that really has the chance to make a huge impact for the national team moving forward. DeAndre Yedlin is penned in as the starter for the foreseeable future, but Cannon could solidify himself as the first alternative to Yedlin or become a future starter depending on the system implemented by the next national team coach. Early on, he'll likely compete with guys like Shaq Moore to be the man behind Yedlin.

The USMNT's next scheduled game is on Feb. 2 against Costa Rica, which you could stream on fuboTV (Try for free).