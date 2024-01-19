The United States Men's National Team kicks off a busy 2024 schedule with an international friendly against Slovenia on Saturday at Toyota Field in San Antonio. This year the Americans will attempt to win a third straight Concacaf Nations League championship in March before a summer campaign that includes the prestigious Copa America and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Because Saturday's match comes outside a FIFA international window, the USMNT roster does not have any of the country's European-based stars and is composed entirely of MLS players.



USMNT vs Slovenia spread: USMNT -0.5 (-140), Slovenia +0.5 (+110)

USMNT vs Slovenia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs Slovenia money line: USMNT -150, Slovenia +400, Draw +240

USA: Miles Robinson leads team in appearances (27)

leads team in appearances (27) SLO: Zan Karnicnik leads team in appearances (24)

Why you should back USMNT

The Americans have a promising young player in Diego Luna. A 20-year-old midfielder who plays for Real Salt Lake, Luna had five goals and three assists in 14 starts with Real during the regular season. Over his last five matches of the season, including the MLS Playoffs, Luna had four goals.

In addition, the USMNT has been solid over the past year playing on home soil. In their last 15 matches in the United States, the Americans have nine wins, five draws and one loss. The one defeat was a 3-1 loss to European power Germany. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Slovenia

The Slovenians will face a very young and inexperienced USMNT team. Fifteen of the 25 players roster are on their first call-ups to a USMNT camp. The average age of the Americans is 23 years, 323 days. In addition, because the entire roster is MLS players, none of them are currently in form.

In addition, Slovenia enter Saturday's match on a bit of a roll. Over their last six matches, Slovenia are 5-1 and have outscored their opponents, 15-4. The run includes two wins over Northern Ireland and victories over San Marino, Finland and Kazakhstan. The only loss in that stretch came at Denmark. See which team to pick here.

