The United States men's national team will play their final friendly of the summer on Sunday when they take on a loaded Uruguay side in Kansas. The Americans are coming off of a 3-0 win over Morocco in a friendly, while Uruguay just crushed USMNT's main rival Mexico, 3-0. This match comes ahead of Concacaf Nations League play for Gregg Berhalter's side, where they will face Grenada and El Salvador later this month in the group stage.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, June 5 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas

TV: Fox and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (get access now)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Storylines

USMNT: This is a huge test for the U.S. It will be the toughest match they face all summer, going up against a veteran squad with a good portion of the players having World Cup experience. Nobody on this USMNT has ever played in the World Cup, so this game could tell us plenty. The Americans must be ready for Uruguay's physical play, how good they are at shielding the ball, and how they love playing to a striker with a back to goal, meaning the center backs must close down quickly and apply pressure from behind. An aging defense for Uruguay could open up a window for the USMNT's speed in attack to make a difference, but they will have to play clean.

Uruguay: There has been a lot of change to this team since the last World Cup. Legendary manager Oscar Tabarez is gone, having been replaced by former Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso. The former Valencia player made a name for himself coaching in Mexico but had a brief stint in MLS before landing the job of his country's national team. Since he's been on board, he took them from the outside looking in when it comes to World Cup qualifying to having booked a ticket fairly comfortably. This squad he has features many of the veterans like Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Matias Vecino and Edinson Cavani, but there are young, rising superstars. Darwin Nunez is the next great Uruguayan striker, Facundo Pellistri is a touted young attacker at Manchester United (he was on loan at Alaves last season), and the midfield features established players like Champions League winner Federico Valverde of Real Madrid and River Plate's Nicolas de la Cruz. Uruguay have won their last five games and have only conceded once.

Prediction

Just too much quality in attack is the difference as a defense-Uruguay get a couple goals on the counter. Pick: Uruguay 2, USA 1