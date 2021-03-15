Valencia winger and midfielder Yunus Musah has committed to his future on the international level to the United States men's national team over England, Ghana and Italy, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

The talented 18-year-old player, who was born in New York City and was an Arsenal youth product, received his first call-up to the United States late last year, though there was always speculation England would push hard for him after he played for their youth national teams and had a strong start to the season with Valencia.

"I think it was pretty clear for me to decide to play for the United States," Musah said, according to U.S. Soccer. "First of all, I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in. The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me. The project that we have now and for the future is so exciting, and it's a great pleasure to be able to be a part of that. I can't wait to get started."

It obviously makes a lot of sense for him to choose the U.S. over England, similarly to Sergino Dest picking the U.S. over the Netherlands. Both would be finding minutes hard to come by, with Musah likely not even getting called into the English national team for quite some time due to the nation's depth of talent. With the U.S., he seems like a near lock to be called up when healthy, despite minutes declining at a bad club situation in Valencia. On top of getting more minutes with the U.S., it puts him in a strong spot to make his World Cup debut potentially as early as next year.

He's proven to be speedy, technical and creative, with a bright future ahead, making 25 appearances for Valencia this season.

"Yunus is an exceptional talent. For his age, it's impressive what he can do," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "When the group first met him, we were immediately drawn to his personality and what a great person he is. When you see him play, you realize there is a ton of talent as well. We're really excited, because not only is Yunus a player for today, he's a player for the future."

The U.S. will play two friendlies this month in Europe, facing Jamaica on March 25 and Northern Ireland on March 28.