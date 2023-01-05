The road to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins with an annual January camp for the United States women's national team. It will begin with a six-day training camp and conclude with a pair of friendlies against World Cup co-host New Zealand on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 24-player roster on Thursday to compete in the upcoming trip that will mirror the World Cup group stage for team USA.

The USWNT were drawn into Group E alongside the Netherlands and Vietnam. A fourth team of either Portugal, Cameroon, or Thailand will join the group after an inter-confederation playoff scheduled to take place in February. All Group E matches will take place in New Zealand in the cities of Auckland and Wellington. The two-game series in January will be the first matches the USWNT will play in their senior women's program history in New Zealand.

"We've been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days," said Andonovski. "To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before."

Andonovski has heavily rotated the USWNT player pool over the last year in light of several players out on maternity leave or navigating injuries. Emily Sonnett and Lynn Williams are two players who make their return to the team after missing an extended period of 2022 with injuries. There are also some new, key names missing from the January camp roster. NWSL MVP Sophia Smith will miss camp with a foot injury and Megan Rapinoe is absent with an ankle injury. Tierna Davidson is still rehabbing from an ACL but currently training with VfL Wolfsburg.

Take a look at the official roster for the USWNT January camp:

USWNT Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 11), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 86)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 19/0), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 22/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 126/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 10/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 25/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 211/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 69/1)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 122/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 84/22), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 46/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 17/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 37/3)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 14/4), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 200/119), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 20/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 10/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 82/25), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 47/14)