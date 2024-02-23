The USWNT will try to stay dominant in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage when they face Argentina on Friday on Paramount+. The U.S. won their fourth straight match across all competition when they steamrolled the Dominican Republic 5-0 to open up the tournament. They will take on an Argentinian side that held off a tough Mexico team and settled for a 0-0 draw. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, Ca. is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.



How to watch USWNT vs. Argentina

Argentina vs. USWNT date: Friday, Feb. 23

Argentina vs. USWNT time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Argentina vs. USWNT live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for USWNT vs. Argentina

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Argentina vs. USWNT, Sutton is picking the U.S. to win 2-0. In addition to being one of the most talented teams in the tournament, the expert notes that the USWNT have played very well against South American teams. Argentina is no exception, as the Americans have already defeated them in each of their last four meetings and clean-sheeted them twice in the Pan American Games last year.



When these teams saw each other in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. cruised to a 6-0 victory while outshooting Argentina 27-1. That game featured a goal by superstar striker Alex Morgan, who found the back of the net against the Dominican Republic in the USWNT's last game.

"The U.S. is unbeaten in its last 25 matches against CONMEBOL competition and while this Argentina side is certainly improved, I think the quality of the Americans will be too much for them to overcome," Sutton said. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup.