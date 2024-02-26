Mexico and the USWNT will face off Monday during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Paramount+. The Americans have been dominant thus far, defeating the Dominican Republic 5-0 and Argentina 4-0 to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds already. They enter the matchup atop Group A with six points and a goal differential of nine. Mexico, however, can make a push for the top spot in the group with a win. They sit in second with four points after settling for a scoreless draw with Argentina, but then routing the Dominican Republic 8-0. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, Calif., is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch USWNT vs. Mexico

USWNT vs. Mexico date: Monday, Feb. 26

USWNT vs. Mexico time: 10:15 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for USWNT vs. Mexico

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from SportsLine betting expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors on all his soccer picks. Anyone who follows him is way up.

For Mexico vs. USWNT, Eimer is picking USA to win 3-0. Eimer has factored in that the USWNT have been rolling since their shocking exit in the Round of 16 in last year's World Cup. They've only conceded four goals in their 13 matches since then and they've piled up 38 of their own.

He expects Mexico to play with some degree of confidence in this one after dominating the Dominican Republic 8-0, but history points strongly to the USWNT in this spot as Eimer sees a group of confident newcomers and some national legends mixing well in a convincing victory.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

"The US should prove to be too much for them," Eimer said. "These two sides have played 42 times, with USA winning 40 of those, and right now this is not a team you want to mess with, as the US is playing with a chip on their shoulder, and are showing no mercy to opponents. While Mexico managed a 0-0 draw against Argentina, the USWNT ran over them 4-0 in a match that could have seen more. Expect a big game once again from Jaedyn Shaw, Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan for the hosts." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see W Gold Cup matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.