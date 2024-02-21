The United States women's national team had a new look about them on Tuesday night during their five goal shutout against the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. As the group played with a confident sense of fluidity, veteran Alex Morgan sported a new look of her own. Morgan was called into Gold Cup camps as a replacement for striker Mia Fishel.

The 22-year-old Fishel suffered an ACL injury during training ahead of matchday one. Per Concacaf tournament rules, incoming players must wear the number of the player they are replacing. That meant Morgan sported No. 7 instead of her iconic No. 13.

Morgan agreed with online sentiment that the new look was strange, and posted similar on social media.

"Yes, this feels as weird as it looks. LFG," she wrote.

It was the first time in over a decade that Morgan wore a number other than 13. The last time was Nov. 27, 2010, ahead of her first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 2011. To add to the unique bit of history, Morgan converted a penalty kick for the USWNT during Tuesday's 5-0 victory against Dominican Republic. It's her 122nd goal wearing the crest, and broke her own, nearly year-long national team scoring drought, with the penalty conversion.

Morgan wasn't the only player who donned a new number during their Gold Cup opening game. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was called in as a replacement for defender Alana Cook. Cook exited the tournament due to a minor knee injury. Due to the jersey number rule, Sauerbrunn sported No. 5 instead of her staple No. 4. Sauerbrunn last wore a different number on April 2, 2011.