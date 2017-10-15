Veteran soccer player in Indonesia dies following horrific in-game head collision

Tragic news out of the world of soccer as veteran goalkeeper Choirul Huda of Persela Lamongan passed away just hours after an in-game collision against Semen Padang in the Indonesian league on Sunday.

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN



SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

The freakish incident occurred just prior to the halftime whistle when the Persela goalkeeper left his line to clear away a ball but collided with a teammate and an opposing player. He collapsed on the field shortly after the head-to-knee collision and was transported to a local hospital before the team announced his death after the match.

Huda had played over 500 matches for Persela dating back to 1999. He was 38.

Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and team-mates of Choirul Huda.https://t.co/7vEBFerq07 — #FIFAU17WC 🇮🇳⚽️🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 15, 2017