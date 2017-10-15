Veteran soccer player in Indonesia dies following horrific in-game head collision

Choirul Huda, goalkeeper for Persela Lamongan, was just 38

Tragic news out of the world of soccer as veteran goalkeeper Choirul Huda of Persela Lamongan passed away just hours after an in-game collision against Semen Padang in the Indonesian league on Sunday. 

The freakish incident occurred just prior to the halftime whistle when the Persela goalkeeper left his line to clear away a ball but collided with a teammate and an opposing player. He collapsed on the field shortly after the head-to-knee collision and was transported to a local hospital before the team announced his death after the match. 

Huda had played over 500 matches for Persela dating back to 1999. He was 38.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

