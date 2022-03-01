American defender John Brooks, a staple on the United States men's national team up until last year, is set to become a free agent in the summer, opening up a move to somewhere else in Europe or perhaps to Major League Soccer. On Tuesday, his current club VfL Wolfsburg announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 29-year-old Berlin-born center back, best known for his winning goal against Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, played over 100 games for Wolfsburg following his then-record €20 million transfer from Hertha Berlin in 2017.

While he has had his injury issues, Brooks has played in over 30 games each of the last three seasons and has 26 appearances so far this season. He has been the best American center back playing in Europe for years now, though his role with the national team seems to have diminished after some poor performances in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, as the United States prepare for their final fixtures against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica at the end of the month. The Mexico and Costa Rica matches will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Still, Brooks has not even hit 30 and should still have plenty in the tank to offer. There will be no shortage of European clubs that look to sign him, and Major League Soccer teams will also be after him as defenders are at such a premium. Expect the biggest MLS teams to show interest, as well as his father's hometown Chicago Fire.