The UEFA Europa League group stage continues as Villarreal hosts Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Spanish side won the reverse fixture 2-1 and sits second in Group F after three straight victories. Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa haven't been able to translate their success in the Israeli Premier League over to tournament play, as they sit at the bottom of the group with one draw and three losses. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from El Madrigal in Villareal is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Villareal vs. Maccabi Haifa odds list Villareal as the -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Maccabi Haifa as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs. Villarreal

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Haifa date: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Haifa time: 3 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Haifa live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Maccabi Haifa vs. Villarreal

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Villarreal vs. Maccabi Haifa, Sutton is picking the home side with a -1.5 handicap for a +110 payout. The expert notes that Villarreal are unbeaten in its last four games across all competition, most recently a 1-1 draw against Sevilla their last time out thanks to Jose Luis Morales scoring in the 77th minute. They have also scored two or more goals in each of their last three home games, which includes a 3-1 victory against Osasuna and a 3-2 win against Panathinaikos in Europa League play.

"Maccabi Haifa, meanwhile, have scored just once in their first four matches in the Europa League, so I expect we'll see Villarreal come away with a comfortable victory on Wednesday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

