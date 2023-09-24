The Premier League is back in action on Sunday with one of the season's most anticipated games.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Arsenal

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1-0, Arsenal 4-1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Emirates Stadium

TV: Peacock

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arsenal will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur at 9:00 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. The two teams each escaped with close wins agains their previous opponents.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Everton and snuck past 1-0. Leandro Trossard scored the team's lone goal at minute 69.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Sheffield United 2-1. The last goal Tottenham Hotspur scored came from Dejan Kulusevski in minute 90.

What a start it's been for Arsenal: they've won four of their first five matchups so far this season, giving them a steller 4-1-0 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-1-4 Everton and 2-0-2 Manchester United (Arsenal's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 32% over those games). Tottenham Hotspur's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 4-1-0.

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Arsenal repeat their success, or does Tottenham Hotspur have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a solid favorite against Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -141 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Tottenham Hotspur.