The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ Atletico Madrid

Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 4-3-1, Atletico Madrid 5-2-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the Quarterfinal is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Atletico Madrid will now face off against Borussia Dortmund at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 10th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

It may have taken extra minutes to finish the job, but Atletico Madrid ultimately got the result they hoped for back in March. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Inter and snuck past 2-1. Atletico Madrid better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Memphis Depay, as he scored both goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund has not lost a Champions League match since September 19, 2023, a trend which continued in their latest game back in March. They never let PSV onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. Borussia Dortmund found success even though the refs didn't miss a thing: Niklas Sule and Felix Nmecha were both handed yellow cards.

Atletico Madrid's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they scored 13 goals over those four matchups. As for Borussia Dortmund, their victory bumped their record up to 4-3-1.

Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Atletico Madrid is a solid favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -125 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.