WATCH: Soccer player loses tooth after kick to the face during FA Cup match

Ouch! At least the tooth of West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen was saved

There's a reason why a high kick is called a foul in soccer when an opposing player is near by. It's to avoid scary moments like what happened on Sunday between West Ham and Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup. Going for the ball, the Hammers' Josh Cullen took a violent, forceful kick to the mouth and lost a tooth in the process. Take a look: 

But thank goodness, the little tooth was found:

You never like to see that, but at least this game got an interesting moment. It finished 0-0 and will be replayed.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

