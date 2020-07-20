Watch Now: EPL Preview: Matches To Watch This Week ( 1:00 )

The Premier League season is coming back officially on June 17, and the league announced the first three matchdays through July 2. There will be a stretch of 12 out of 13 days having matches through the end of the month as Liverpool aims to clinch the Premier League crown quickly once play resumes. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times, and this story will be updated with the television details once available.

How to watch Premier League games

You can watch the Premier League on NBC, NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. All matches on NBC and NBCSN can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Matchweek 37

Burnley 2, Norwich City 0

Southampton 2, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 3, Leicester 0



Monday, July 20

Sheffield vs. Everton, 1 p.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m.

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Watford vs. Man. City, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.



Wednesday, July 22

Man. United vs. West Ham, 1 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m.



Matchweek 38

Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.

Matchweek 36

Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1

Burnley 1, Wolves 1

Chelsea 1, Norwich City 0

Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1, Aston Villa 1

Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 0

Manchester City 2, Bournemouth 1

Spurs 3, Newcastle 1

Southampton 1, Brighton 1

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Matchweek 35

Man. City 5, Brighton 0

Sheffield 3, Chelsea 0

Liverpool 1, Burnley 1

Watford 2, Newcastle 1

West Ham 4, Norwich 0

Bournemouth 4, Leicester 1

Spurs 2, Arsenal 1

Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0

Wolves 3, Everton 0

Man. United 2, Southampton 2

Matchweek 34

Arsenal 1, Leicester 1

Watford 2, Norwich 1

Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 3, Brighton 1

Burnley 1, West Ham 0

Sheffield 1, Wolves 0

Man. City 5, Newcastle 0

Man. United 3, Aston Villa 0

Everton 1, Southampton 1

Spurs 0, Bournemouth 0

Matchweek 33

Arsenal 2, Wolves 0

Chelsea 3, Watford 0

Brighton 1, Norwich 0

Leicester 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man. United 5, Bournemouth 2

Burnley 1, Sheffield United 1

Newcastle 2, West Ham 2

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0

Southampton 1, Man. City 0

Spurs 1, Everton 0

Matchweek 32

Wolves 1, Aston Villa 0

Southampton 3, Watford 1

Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United 3, Brighton 0

Newcastle 4, Bournemouth 1

Arsenal 4, Norwich 0

Everton 2, Leicester City 1

West Ham 3, Chelsea 2

Man. City 3, Liverpool 0

Sheffield United 3, Spurs 1

Matchweek 31

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester City 0, Brighton 0

Tottenham 2, West Ham 0

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United 3, Sheffield 0

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1

Everton 1, Norwich 0

Wolves 1, Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0

Thursday, June 25

Burnley 1, Watford 0A

Arsenal 2, Southampton 0

Chelsea 2, Man. City 1

Matchweek 30

Friday, June 19

Southampton 3, Norwich 1

Tottenham 1, Manchester United 1

Saturday, June 20

Watford 1, Leicester City 1

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

Wolves 2, West Ham 0

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle 3, Sheffield 0

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Monday, June 22

Manchester City 5, Burnley 0





Matchweek 29



March 7

Liverpool 2, Bournemouth 1

Arsenal 2, West Ham 1

Wolves 0, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0

Sheffield United 1, Norwich City 0

Newcastle United 1, Southampton 0

Burnley 1, Spurs 1

March 8

Chelsea 4, Everton 0

Manchester United 2, Manchester City 0

March 9

Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 0

Matchweek 28



Friday, Feb. 28

Norwich City 1, Leicester City 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2

Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 1

Watford 3, Liverpool 0

Sunday, March 1

Everton 1, Manchester United 1

Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0

Wolves 3, Spurs 2

Matchweek 27



Saturday, Feb. 22

Chelsea 2, Spurs 1

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0

Burnley 3, Bournemouth 0

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 1

Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0

Manchester City 1, Leicester City 0

Sunday, Feb. 23

Manchester United 3, Watford 0

Wolves 3, Norwich 0

Arsenal 3, Everton 2

Monday, Feb. 24

Liverpool 3, West Ham 2

Matchweek 26

Saturday, Feb. 8

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 1, Watford 1

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sheffield United 2, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City vs. West Ham -- POSTPONED

Friday, Feb. 14

Wolves 0, Leicester City 0

Saturday, Feb. 15

Burnley 2, Southampton 1

Liverpool 1, Norwich City 0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Spurs 3, Aston Villa 2

Arsenal 4, Newcastle 0

Monday, Feb. 17

Manchester United 2, Chelsea 0

Matchweek 25

Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester City 2, Chelsea 2

Bournemouth 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle United 0, Norwich City 0

Everton 3, Watford 2

West Ham 3, Brighton 3

Manchester United 0, Wolves 0

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 0

Spurs 2, Manchester City 0

Matchweek 24

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1

Aston Villa 2, Watford 1

Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 2 Newcastle United 2

Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leicester City 4, West Ham 1

Spurs 2, Norwich City 1

Burnley 2, Manchester United 0

Thursday, Jan. 23

Liverpool 2, Wolves 1

Matchweek 23

Saturday, Jan. 18

Watford 0, Spurs 0

Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1

Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2

Norwich City 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolves 3, Southampton 2

West Ham 1, Everton 1

Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Jan. 19

Burnley 2, Leicester City 1

Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0

Matchweek 22

Friday, Jan. 10

Sheffield United 1, West Ham 0

Saturday, Jan. 11

Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1

Chelsea 3, Burnley 0

Everton 1, Brighton 0

Southampton 2, Leicester City 1

Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0

Wolves 1, Newcastle United 1

Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Watford 3, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 6, Aston Villa 1

Matchweek 21

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Aston Villa 2, Burnley 1

Leicester City 3, Newcastle United 0

Southampton 1, Spurs 0

Watford 2, Wolves 1

Manchester City 2, Everton 1

Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0

Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0

Thursday, Jan. 2

Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 0

Matchweek 20



Saturday, Dec. 28

Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 2, Newcastle 1

Watford 3, Aston Villa 0

Norwich City 2, Tottenham 2

Leicester City 2, West Ham 1

Manchester United 2, Burnley 0

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 1, Wolves 0

Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 0

Matchweek 19

Thursday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1

Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 0

Chelsea 0, Southampton 2

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Burnley 0

Sheffield United 1, Watford 1

Manchester United 4, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 4, Leicester City 0

Friday, Dec. 27

Wolves 3, Manchester City 2

Matchweek 18

Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup

Saturday, Dec. 21

Everton 0, Arsenal 0

Wolves 2, Norwich City 1

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0

Burnley 1, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1

Sunday, Dec. 22

Watford 2, Manchester United 0

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0

Matchweek 17



Dec. 14

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 0

Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0

Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1

Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0

West Ham 1, Southampton 0

Dec. 15

Manchester United 1, Everton 1

Spurs 2, Wolves 1

Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0

Dec. 16

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Matchweek 16



Dec. 7

Everton 3, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0

Spurs 5, Burnley 0

Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1

Dec. 8

Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 2, Southampton 1

Sheffield United 2, Norwich City 1

Brighton 2, Wolves 2

Dec. 9

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Matchweek 15



Tuesday, Dec. 3

Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 4, Burnley 1



Wednesday, Dec. 4

Leicester City 2, Watford 0

Wolves 2, West Ham 0

Manchester United 2, Spurs 1

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Southampton 2, Norwich City 1

Liverpool 5, Everton 2

Thursday, Dec. 5

Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 14

Sat. Nov. 30

Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2

Liverpool 2, Brighton 1

Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0

West Ham 1, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2

Southampton 2, Watford 1

Sun. Dec 1

Leicester 2, Everton 1

Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2

Matchweek 13

Saturday, Nov. 23

Tottenham 3, West Ham 2

Arsenal 2, Southampton 2

Leicester City, Brighton 0

Burnley 3, Watford 0

Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1

Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1

Norwich 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1



Sunday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3

Monday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

Matchweek 12

Friday, Nov. 8

Watford 2, Norwich City 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

Burnley 3, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1

Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1

Everton 2, Southampton 1

Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Nov. 10

Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1

Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1

Manchester United 3, Brighton 1

Matchweek 11

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 1, Wolves 1

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0

Brighton 2, Norwich city 0

Manchester City 2, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Watford 1

Sunday, Nov. 3

Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Matchweek 10

Friday, Oct. 25

Leicester City 9, Southampton 0

Saturday, Oct. 26

Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0

Brighton 3, Everton 2

Watford 0, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1

Chelsea 4, Burnley 2



Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1

Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.

Manchester United 3, Norwich 1

Matchweek 9

Saturday, Oct. 19

Everton 2, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0

Spurs 1, Watford 1

Wolves 1, Southampton

Leicester City 2, Burnley 1

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Oct. 21

Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0

Matchweek 8



Saturday, Oct. 5

Brighton 3, Spurs 0

Burnley 1, Everton 0

Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1

Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1

Watford 0, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Sunday, Oct. 6

Wolves 2, Manchester City 0

Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 4, Southampton 1

Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0

Matchweek 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0

Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2

Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0

Spurs 2, Southampton 1

Wolves 2, Watford 0

Manchester City 3, Everton 1

Sunday, Sept. 29

Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0

Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 6

Friday, Sept. 20

Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Leicester City 2, Spurs 1

Burnley 2, Norwich City 0

Sheffield United 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 8, Watford 0

Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0

Sunday, Sept. 22

Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1

West Ham 2, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2

Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

Matchweek 5



Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1

Brighton 1, Burnley 1

Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0

Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 5, Wolves 2

Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth 3, Everton 1

Watford 2, Arsenal 2

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 0

Matchweek 4

Saturday, Aug. 31

Manchester United 1, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 4, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 1, Watford 1

West Ham 2, Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 1

Everton 3, Wolves 2

Arsenal 2, Spurs 2

Matchweek 3



Friday, Aug. 23

Aston Villa 2, Everton 0

Saturday, Aug. 24

Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2

Southampton 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1

Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Sunday, Aug. 25

Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Wolves 1, Burnley 1

Newcastle 1, Spurs 0

Matchweek 2

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Brighton 1, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Watford 0

Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

Manchester City 2, Spurs 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves 1, Manchester United 1

Matchday 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1

Saturday, Aug. 10

Manchester City 5, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1

Burnley 3, Southampton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Brighton 3, Watford 0

Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester City 0, Wolves 0

Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0

Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0