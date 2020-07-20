The Premier League season is coming back officially on June 17, and the league announced the first three matchdays through July 2. There will be a stretch of 12 out of 13 days having matches through the end of the month as Liverpool aims to clinch the Premier League crown quickly once play resumes. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times, and this story will be updated with the television details once available.
How to watch Premier League games
You can watch the Premier League on NBC, NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold.
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Matchweek 37
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Southampton 2, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 3, Leicester 0
Monday, July 20
Sheffield vs. Everton, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m.
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Watford vs. Man. City, 1 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Man. United vs. West Ham, 1 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m.
Matchweek 38
Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 11 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m.
Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Completed matches
Matchweek 36
Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1
Burnley 1, Wolves 1
Chelsea 1, Norwich City 0
Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 0
Manchester City 2, Bournemouth 1
Spurs 3, Newcastle 1
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Matchweek 35
Man. City 5, Brighton 0
Sheffield 3, Chelsea 0
Liverpool 1, Burnley 1
Watford 2, Newcastle 1
West Ham 4, Norwich 0
Bournemouth 4, Leicester 1
Spurs 2, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0
Wolves 3, Everton 0
Man. United 2, Southampton 2
Matchweek 34
Arsenal 1, Leicester 1
Watford 2, Norwich 1
Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 3, Brighton 1
Burnley 1, West Ham 0
Sheffield 1, Wolves 0
Man. City 5, Newcastle 0
Man. United 3, Aston Villa 0
Everton 1, Southampton 1
Spurs 0, Bournemouth 0
Matchweek 33
Arsenal 2, Wolves 0
Chelsea 3, Watford 0
Brighton 1, Norwich 0
Leicester 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man. United 5, Bournemouth 2
Burnley 1, Sheffield United 1
Newcastle 2, West Ham 2
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0
Southampton 1, Man. City 0
Spurs 1, Everton 0
Matchweek 32
Wolves 1, Aston Villa 0
Southampton 3, Watford 1
Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 3, Brighton 0
Newcastle 4, Bournemouth 1
Arsenal 4, Norwich 0
Everton 2, Leicester City 1
West Ham 3, Chelsea 2
Man. City 3, Liverpool 0
Sheffield United 3, Spurs 1
Matchweek 31
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester City 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United 3, Sheffield 0
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Norwich 0
Wolves 1, Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0
Thursday, June 25
Burnley 1, Watford 0A
Arsenal 2, Southampton 0
Chelsea 2, Man. City 1
Matchweek 30
Friday, June 19
Southampton 3, Norwich 1
Tottenham 1, Manchester United 1
Saturday, June 20
Watford 1, Leicester City 1
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Wolves 2, West Ham 0
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle 3, Sheffield 0
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Monday, June 22
Manchester City 5, Burnley 0
Matchweek 29
March 7
Liverpool 2, Bournemouth 1
Arsenal 2, West Ham 1
Wolves 0, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Sheffield United 1, Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 1, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Spurs 1
March 8
Chelsea 4, Everton 0
Manchester United 2, Manchester City 0
March 9
Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 0
Matchweek 28
Friday, Feb. 28
Norwich City 1, Leicester City 0
Saturday, Feb. 29
Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2
Aston Villa 0 Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0
West Ham 3, Southampton 1
Watford 3, Liverpool 0
Sunday, March 1
Everton 1, Manchester United 1
Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0
Wolves 3, Spurs 2
Matchweek 27
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2, Spurs 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 0
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 1
Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 1, Leicester City 0
Sunday, Feb. 23
Manchester United 3, Watford 0
Wolves 3, Norwich 0
Arsenal 3, Everton 2
Monday, Feb. 24
Liverpool 3, West Ham 2
Matchweek 26
Saturday, Feb. 8
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 1, Watford 1
Sunday, Feb. 9
Sheffield United 2, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City vs. West Ham -- POSTPONED
Friday, Feb. 14
Wolves 0, Leicester City 0
Saturday, Feb. 15
Burnley 2, Southampton 1
Liverpool 1, Norwich City 0
Sunday, Feb. 16
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 2
Arsenal 4, Newcastle 0
Monday, Feb. 17
Manchester United 2, Chelsea 0
Matchweek 25
Saturday, Feb. 1
Leicester City 2, Chelsea 2
Bournemouth 3, Aston Villa 1
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle United 0, Norwich City 0
Everton 3, Watford 2
West Ham 3, Brighton 3
Manchester United 0, Wolves 0
Sunday, Feb. 2
Burnley 0, Arsenal 0
Spurs 2, Manchester City 0
Matchweek 24
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 2, Watford 1
Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 2 Newcastle United 2
Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Leicester City 4, West Ham 1
Spurs 2, Norwich City 1
Burnley 2, Manchester United 0
Thursday, Jan. 23
Liverpool 2, Wolves 1
Matchweek 23
Saturday, Jan. 18
Watford 0, Spurs 0
Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1
Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2
Norwich City 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolves 3, Southampton 2
West Ham 1, Everton 1
Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 0
Sunday, Jan. 19
Burnley 2, Leicester City 1
Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0
Matchweek 22
Friday, Jan. 10
Sheffield United 1, West Ham 0
Saturday, Jan. 11
Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1
Chelsea 3, Burnley 0
Everton 1, Brighton 0
Southampton 2, Leicester City 1
Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0
Wolves 1, Newcastle United 1
Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Watford 3, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 6, Aston Villa 1
Matchweek 21
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Aston Villa 2, Burnley 1
Leicester City 3, Newcastle United 0
Southampton 1, Spurs 0
Watford 2, Wolves 1
Manchester City 2, Everton 1
Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1
West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0
Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0
Thursday, Jan. 2
Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 0
Matchweek 20
Saturday, Dec. 28
Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 2, Newcastle 1
Watford 3, Aston Villa 0
Norwich City 2, Tottenham 2
Leicester City 2, West Ham 1
Manchester United 2, Burnley 0
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 1, Wolves 0
Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 0
Matchweek 19
Thursday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 0
Chelsea 0, Southampton 2
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Burnley 0
Sheffield United 1, Watford 1
Manchester United 4, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 4, Leicester City 0
Friday, Dec. 27
Wolves 3, Manchester City 2
Matchweek 18
Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup
Saturday, Dec. 21
Everton 0, Arsenal 0
Wolves 2, Norwich City 1
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 3, Aston Villa 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Burnley 1, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1
Sunday, Dec. 22
Watford 2, Manchester United 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0
Matchweek 17
Dec. 14
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0
Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1
Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Dec. 15
Manchester United 1, Everton 1
Spurs 2, Wolves 1
Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0
Dec. 16
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Matchweek 16
Dec. 7
Everton 3, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0
Spurs 5, Burnley 0
Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1
Dec. 8
Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 2, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 2, Norwich City 1
Brighton 2, Wolves 2
Dec. 9
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Matchweek 15
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 4, Burnley 1
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Leicester City 2, Watford 0
Wolves 2, West Ham 0
Manchester United 2, Spurs 1
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2, Norwich City 1
Liverpool 5, Everton 2
Thursday, Dec. 5
Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 14
Sat. Nov. 30
Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2
Liverpool 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0
West Ham 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2
Southampton 2, Watford 1
Sun. Dec 1
Leicester 2, Everton 1
Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2
Matchweek 13
Saturday, Nov. 23
Tottenham 3, West Ham 2
Arsenal 2, Southampton 2
Leicester City, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Watford 0
Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1
Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1
Norwich 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1
Sunday, Nov. 24
Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3
Monday, Nov. 25
Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0
Matchweek 12
Friday, Nov. 8
Watford 2, Norwich City 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
Burnley 3, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1
Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0
Sunday, Nov. 10
Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1
Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1
Manchester United 3, Brighton 1
Matchweek 11
Saturday, Nov. 2
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 1, Wolves 1
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0
Brighton 2, Norwich city 0
Manchester City 2, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Watford 1
Sunday, Nov. 3
Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1, Tottenham 1
Matchweek 10
Friday, Oct. 25
Leicester City 9, Southampton 0
Saturday, Oct. 26
Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0
Brighton 3, Everton 2
Watford 0, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1
Chelsea 4, Burnley 2
Sunday, Oct. 27
Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.
Manchester United 3, Norwich 1
Matchweek 9
Saturday, Oct. 19
Everton 2, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0
Spurs 1, Watford 1
Wolves 1, Southampton
Leicester City 2, Burnley 1
Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Sunday, Oct. 20
Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1
Monday, Oct. 21
Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0
Matchweek 8
Saturday, Oct. 5
Brighton 3, Spurs 0
Burnley 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1
Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1
Watford 0, Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Oct. 6
Wolves 2, Manchester City 0
Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 4, Southampton 1
Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0
Matchweek 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0
Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2
Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2
Chelsea 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0
Spurs 2, Southampton 1
Wolves 2, Watford 0
Manchester City 3, Everton 1
Sunday, Sept. 29
Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0
Monday, Sept. 30
Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1
West Ham 2, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Matchweek 5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1
Brighton 1, Burnley 1
Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0
Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 5, Wolves 2
Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2
Sunday, Sept. 15
Bournemouth 3, Everton 1
Watford 2, Arsenal 2
Monday, Sept. 16
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 0
Matchweek 4
Saturday, Aug. 31
Manchester United 1, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0
Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City 4, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 1, Watford 1
West Ham 2, Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3, Burnley 0
Sunday, Sept. 1
Everton 3, Wolves 2
Arsenal 2, Spurs 2
Matchweek 3
Friday, Aug. 23
Aston Villa 2, Everton 0
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2
Southampton 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1
Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Sunday, Aug. 25
Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Wolves 1, Burnley 1
Newcastle 1, Spurs 0
Matchweek 2
Saturday, Aug. 17
Arsenal 2, Burnley 1
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1
Brighton 1, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Watford 0
Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 2, Southampton 1
Manchester City 2, Spurs 2
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1
Monday, Aug. 19
Wolves 1, Manchester United 1
Matchday 1
Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1
Saturday, Aug. 10
Manchester City 5, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 3, Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Brighton 3, Watford 0
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Aug. 11
Leicester City 0, Wolves 0
Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0