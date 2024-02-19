Chasing Juventus for second in Serie A, it was a match to forget for Milan as they lost 4-2 to a resurgent Monza side on Sunday, but there was still a positive for USA fans. Going behind by two goals before halftime after conceding twice in six minutes before the break, things didn't get much better when Luka Jovic was dismissed after the 52nd minute of play with a red card but Christian Pulisic did what he could to fight back with a golazo to also end a nine-match scoreless run in the 88th minute to draw the game level.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Following a botched clearance by the Monza defense, on Pulisic's initial cross, the ball ricocheted out to Malick Thiaw who would get it back to the American in the box. Shifting feet, Pulisic kept the Monza defense off balance, unleashing a ferocious shot past Michele Di Gregorio in the Monza box.

The goal was Pulisc's seventh of the Serie A season to go alongside six assists and it couldn't have come at a better time with an away Europa League tie looming. Milan will travel to face Rennes on Feb. 22 with a 3-0 aggregate lead but nothing can be taken for granted in a two-legged tie.

Milan wet on to concede twice after his goal in the defeat. Milan's European hangover may have shown facing Monza but they can make up for it by coasting past Rennes before an important battle for European spots in Serie A facing Atalanta on Feb. 25. As Milan looks to charge up the table, getting balance in the attack via Pulisic and Rafael Leao will be crucial, and this goal should only help the American's confidence