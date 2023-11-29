When United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi entered the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, his PSV side had just gotten an own goal to draw level at 2-2 with Sevilla in the 82nd minute of their Champions League group stage match.

Just seconds before, a 2-1 defeat looked likely for the Dutch side, and it would have been a result that could have put their knockout stage lives in jeopardy.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But Pepi, who has revitalized his club career over the last year, had other thoughts. The Texas native delivered the knockout punch with a brilliant winning goal in the 92nd minute, heading home with incredible precision on the break, silencing the home supporters.

Take a look:

The goal is a welcome sight for both his club and the supporters of his national team. While the three points puts them on the brink of the round of 16, with a three-point lead over third-place Lens, it also shows the incredible progress he's made since his failed initial move to Europe.

After dominating in MLS, he surprised everybody by signing for German club Augsburg despite the interest of much bigger clubs. There, he played 16 games and never scored, quickly joining Groningen on loan. In his first season in the Dutch league, he managed to score 13 total goals across all competitions before his move to PSV before this season. He's got four goals in 18 games for the side, a solid return for a young striker who is viewed more as a long-term impact player than a current one.

His goal off the bench could warrant even more minutes after scoring his first club goal in nearly a month.