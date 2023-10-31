A spot in the quarterfinals of the English League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, will be on the line when West Ham United host Arsenal in a Round of 16 match on Wednesday at London Stadium. The Gunners advanced to Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Sept. 27. In Premier League play, Arsenal sit second in the table, two points behind Spurs. Meanwhile, West Ham got to the final 16 of the EFL Cup with a 1-0 win over Lincoln City. The Hammers sit ninth in the EPL table with 14 points.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Gunners are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest West Ham vs. Arsenal odds, with the Hammers the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Arsenal vs. West Ham picks or EFL Cup predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 218-195-10 for a profit of $3,533 for $100 bettors. That includes a 76-40-5 record in the Premier League for a $4,216 profit.



Now, Eimer has broken down West Ham vs. Arsenal from every angle and just revealed his picks and EFL Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. West Ham:

West Ham vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+110), West Ham +0.5 (-140)

West Ham vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal +100, West Ham +240, Draw +230

WHA: Jarrod Bowen is tied for fifth in the EPL in goals (six)

is tied for fifth in the EPL in goals (six) ARS: David Raya is tied for the league lead in clean sheets (four)

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have been formidable playing at home in the EFL Cup. West Ham have lost only one of their last 10 League Cup matches at London Stadium, winning six games and drawing three others. The last time the Hammers hosted Arsenal, the teams drew 2-2 in a Premier League match in April.

In addition, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may not put forth his best starting XI on Wednesday. Three days after the EFL Cup match, the Gunners hit the road to face Newcastle in Premier League play. Four days after that, they host Sevilla in a key Champions League showdown. With those important matches on the horizon, Arteta could choose to rotate his lineup to save some legs.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have dominated the head-to-head series between the teams. Arsenal have lost just two of their last 32 matches against West Ham - a stretch that dates to 2007 - winning 24 matches and drawing six. The last time the Gunners lost to the Hammers came in January 2019 in a Premier League match.

In addition, Arsenal enter Wednesday's match on a roll. Over their last four matches, the Gunners knocked off league champion Manchester City, rallied to earn a point against Chelsea, beat Sevilla to regain the top spot in their Champions League group and blitzed Sheffield United 5-0.

