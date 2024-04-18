West Ham will try to rebound when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the 2024 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday on Paramount+. The Hammers were held to a single shot in the first leg of the competition and lost 2-0, then suffered another 2-0 over the weekend to Fulham in league play. Meanwhile, Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title over the weekend and remain undefeated across all competition in Europe. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from London Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds list the German side as -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with West Ham listed as +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

West Ham vs. Bayer Leverkusen date: Thursday, April 18

West Ham vs. Bayer Leverkusen time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For West Ham vs. Leverkusen, Eimer is picking the German side on the money line for a -110 payout. The expert admits that Leverkusen may be a little distracted after clinching the Bundesliga title and becoming the first team to top Bayern Munich in over a decade. That being said, Xabi Alonso's men are so good that a distracted team or rotated starting XI could still beat the best team West Ham can put out on the field.



The Hammers could also be missing star forward Jarrod Bowen for Thursday's game, which makes them an even harder team to back.

"The lines are soft right now for Leverkusen, but I believe Alonso is going to continue his pursuit of a perfect season and a treble, so I'm backing the Bundesliga club on the road in this second leg," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.