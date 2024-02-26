A pair of struggling teams square off on Monday as West Ham United host Brentford in an English Premier League match. West Ham (10-6-9) enter with a winless streak during league play that reached six games (0-3-3) with a 2-0 setback at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Brentford (7-4-14) suffered their fourth loss in five matches and 11th in 14 outings when they were edged 1-0 at Manchester City last Tuesday. The Bees posted a 3-2 victory at home when the clubs met for the first time this season in November.

Kickoff at London Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Hammers are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest West Ham vs. Brentford odds, while the Bees are +165 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brentford vs. West Ham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down West Ham vs. Brentford from every angle and just revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brentford vs. West Ham:

West Ham vs. Brentford money line: Hammers +150, Bees +165, Draw +250

West Ham vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Brentford spread: Hammers -0.5 (+140)

WH: The Hammers have scored four goals while going 0-4-4 over their last eight matches across all competitions

BRE: The Bees have lost six of their last seven Premier League road games

West Ham vs. Brentford picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers are looking to regain their offensive touch as they've recorded only three goals during their EPL winless streak, which has followed a run of three consecutive victories during which the club outscored its opponents 7-0. West Ham are led offensively by Jarrod Bowen, who is seventh in the Premier League with 11 goals. The 27-year-old winger is mired in a seven-game drought after converting in 11 of his first 17 outings this season, including the loss to the Bees.

Mohammed Kudus also scored in the first meeting with Brentford and is second on the Hammers with six goals. Fellow midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek have netted five goals apiece, with the former converting in back-to-back matches prior to West Ham's current drought. The 29-year-old Ward-Prowse also is among the top set-up men in the EPL with six assists, while defender Vladimir Coufal and midfielder Lucas Paqueta both have notched five. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees will be without injured winger Bryan Mbeumo, who leads the team with seven goals, but will still have several offensive threats on the pitch. French striker Neal Maupay has netted five goals while forwards Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa both have converted four times. The 27-year-old Toney has recorded his goals in just six games after missing Brentford's first 19 of the EPL season due to suspension.

Prior to his current three-game drought, Maupay converted in five consecutive matches across all competitions, including three in the Premier League. The 27-year-old's first goal of the campaign opened the scoring in Brentford's triumph over West Ham in November. Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen has netted three goals and assisted on three others to tie Maupay and Mbeumo for the team lead. See which team to pick here.

How to make West Ham vs. Brentford picks

Green has broken down Monday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, and is offering a full breakdown of this Premier League match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins West Ham vs. Brentford, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Brentford vs. West Ham have all the value, all from the soccer expert who started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, and find out.