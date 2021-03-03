Juventus have executed the buy option with Schalke for American midfielder Weston McKennie, making his move to Turin permanent with a new contract until 2025, the club announced on Wednesday. McKennie was on loan at Juve, but the expectation all along was for the Italian club to exercise the option, even more so with his fine form and goal-scoring ability on full display from middle of the pitch.

The definitive acquisition of the player results in an €18.5 million fee for Schalke, payable in three years, with up to €6.5 million in incentives. McKennie has played in 31 matches for the club this season and won his first trophy as a pro, claiming the Italian Super Cup. Juve are still alive in Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

The Texas native has come up big for Juve in various spots, including scoring an outrageous goal at Barcelona in UCL, while also grabbing a goal in the Turin derby against Torino.

Already the top American scorer in Serie A history, he has found the net four times this season and has two assists, and whenever he participates in a goal, Juventus have always won.