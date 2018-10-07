Weston McKennie's injury to keep him out of upcoming USMNT friendlies, cause him to miss 1-2 weeks

The United States men's national team is set to be without its two best, young players for this month's friendlies against Peru and Colombia. Just days after it was announced that Christian Pulisic would miss the games due to a calf injury, Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie will also miss the games due to an injury, according to a source close to the player.

The source told CBS Sports that he injured a leg muscle, will stay in Germany to recovery and is set to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury, which is a strained leg muscle, the source said.

It's a blow for fans who were set to the see the U.S. play, but it's the right choice for the player. The travel to the U.S. and back to Germany, to not even play, makes no sense. Staying home in Germany allows the player to recover, spend time with the Schalke medical staff and get himself back to 100 percent.

McKennie scored his first goal for the club midweek in the Champions League to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 before scoring again on Saturday, netting another winner against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga.