Juventus will now enter a new era following a heartbreaking Champions League elimination to 10-man Porto on Tuesday in the round of 16. The stunning elimination -- which featured a free-kick goal from Porto's Sergio Oliveira over the Juve wall in extra time -- marks the end of a cycle and could bring many news next summer.

In the meantime, Juve confirm Andrea Pirlo will stay put as the coach until the end of the season. Only in May will the board decide whether to make a coaching change or proceed with him at the helm. A lot will depend on whether Juve win their 10th consecutive Serie A title. Inter Milan are currently 10 points ahead in the table, but with one more match than the Bianconeri.

"I've been called here at Juventus because it's the beginning of a new project, looking at the future and for several years," Andrea Pirlo told Sky Italia after the match. "I'll continue calmly with my work."

In addition to Pirlo, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly be an important issue to monitor down the road. Up to now, Juventus have always defined Ronaldo, who is still under contract for another season (until June 2022), as untouchable.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici issued the following reply on the future of Ronaldo:

"The renewal of his contract is not an issue on the agenda for the immediate -- there is time to talk about it."

And now Juve need to talk to Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to understand what he will want to do at the end of the season in what could be a busy few months ahead in Torino.