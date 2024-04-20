It is FA Cup semifinals weekend in England which means both of the final four games taking place in London at Wembley. Reigning European champions Manchester City left it until late before beating Premier League rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday before the more traditional David vs. Goliath matchup of second tier Coventry City vs. EPL giants Manchester United on the Sunday. Now it's only a Champions upstart that stands in the way of Manchester rivals going head-to-head for silverware. \

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Coventry City vs. Manchester United



The championship outfit are here for just the second time in their history thanks to an unexpected success over Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Sky Blues are in English soccer's second tier and dreaming of a return to the top table despite last year's playoff final heartbreak after losing to Luton Town on penalties. Mark Robins has a USMNT star in Haji Wright starring with 17 goals and Coventry now have a better shot at the FA Cup final than the playoffs having dropped out of contention with two recent losses. Manchester United and Erik ten Hag need this to salvage something from what has been a disastrous term overall and one which could cost the Dutch tactician his job. The Red Devils have won just one of their last six so are vulnerable to a famous cup upset here despite having edged Liverpool to get this far so Coventry will feel optimistic.

Date: Sunday, Apr. 21 | Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 21 | 10:30 a.m. ET Location: Wembley -- London, England

Wembley -- London, England Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Coventry +450; Draw +375; United -200

Team news

Coventry: Wright and Ellis Simms have been superb in attack for Robins' Sky Blues so far and Callum O'Hare is inventive but Jamaica international Kasey Palmer will be missed through suspension. Coventry can make life tough for United but are also without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen.

United: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are out while Antony and Scott McTominay are doubts. Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala are expected to start in defense again while Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho should be able to lead the attack as United seek a second consecutive FA Cup final appearance.

Potential Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Van Ewijk, Torp; Sheaf, O'Hare, Wright; Simms.

Potential United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Prediction

It might be tight at times but United should just about come through this against a plucky Coventry side who should run them close and give it everything. Pick: Coventry 0, United 1.