After Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas Guadalajara and Herediano booked their spots in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the second legs of the first round will continue on Tuesday with three more teams having a chance to make the round of 16, joining a few clubs that haven't kicked off play yet.

One of those teams notably awaiting their opponent is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Due to winning the Leagues Cup, the Herons qualified automatically for the round of 16 where they'll face either Nashville SC or Moca FC. With Nashville already holding a 3-0 lead on aggregate, there's a good chance that the round of 16 will bring a rematch of the Leagues Cup final where Miami already got the best of Nashville once.

Miami weren't the only team that in the round of 16 awaiting an opponent as the Columbus Crew, SV Robinhood, LD Alajuelense, and CF Pachuca all qualified. Looking at the start of the season for the Herons, while they're undefeated in their first two matches after defeating Real Salt Lake and drawing against the Los Angeles Galaxy, it's a good thing that they were able to shave two matches off of the early season schedule.

Sergio Busquets looked off the pace in those first two matches and Julian Gressel needs more time to integrate into the side while talented youngster Federico Redondo will get more time to get visas in order to make his debut after signing from Argentinos Juniors. Tata Martino is focused on winning Champions Cup as it will give Miami a place in the Club World Cup against the world's best so not kicking off this tournament until March 7 does help at this stage of the season.

It's always a struggle for MLS clubs in the tournament as they're just kicking off their seasons but not only will Miami likely face an MLS side that they're familiar with but they will also have played three competitive matches by then to get back up to game speed. All eyes will be on the Herons in everything that they do but this will be their most important match of the season so far as starting the Champions Cup with a multi-goal victory will give Martino more time to rest players, especially veterans, in the early stages of the season.