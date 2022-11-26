Belgium are seeking their second victory, while Morocco aim to score their first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face off Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium. The Belgians scraped out a 1-0 victory against a feisty Canada squad in their opener on Wednesday, while Morocco played to a 0-0 draw with 2018 runner-up Croatia. The Belgians are looking for their first major trophy for what is considered their Golden Generation, a squad that spent almost three years as the world's top-ranked team. They lost to eventual champion France 1-0 in the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup and are now ranked No. 2. Morocco are in their sixth World Cup and have advanced out of the group stage once, when they lost in the Round of 16 in 1986.

Belgium vs. Morocco spread: Belgium -0.5 (-105)

Belgium vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Morocco moneyline: Belgium -101, Morocco +295, Draw +230

BEL: They have just a 5-4 edge in goals over their past five matches (3-2-0)

MOR: They have scored seven goals while posting five straight clean sheets

Why you should back Belgium

The Red Devils shouldn't have the same trouble with Morocco that they had against the Canadians. Belgium held 54% of possession, and although they were outshot 22-9, both teams put three on target. Michy Batshuayi scored the goal just before halftime and should continue up top in place of the injured Romelu Lukaku. The 29-year-old has 27 goals and seven assists in 54 international matches and has eight goals in 13 overall matches with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig. Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne typically play just behind him.

Hazard's quickness has helped him score 33 international goals. De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders of his generation, and he has scored or assisted on 65 goals in 85 matches with Belgium. The 31-year-old leads the English Premier League with nine assists for Manchester City. Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans both bring versatility in support of the attack, and Belgium are experienced in the back. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, another generational talent, has a clean sheet in half of his international starts (47 in 94) and a career 81.3 save percentage.

Why you should back Morocco

The Moroccans' only loss in their past nine matches was a 3-0 setback in a friendly with the USMNT in June. They are 4-2-0 since then, beating South Africa and Liberia in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying and taking friendly victories against Chile and Georgia. The Atlas Lions won all six games in CAF second-round qualifying, scoring 20 goals and conceding just one before a 5-2 aggregate victory over Congo. They reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Cup of Nations and won the Africa Nations Championship (for domestic players only) in 2018 and 2020.

The hallmark of Morocco is defense, as evidenced by the plus-20 goal differential in group play in qualifying. They scored 31 goals and allowed five in winning the back-to-back Nations Championships. Croatia held the ball for 65% of Wednesday's match but had just five shots, with just two on target. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (18 goals in 44 international matches), and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri (15 in 51), are the most notable attackers. Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi of PSG also get deeply involved down the flanks.

