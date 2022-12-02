Five-time champion Brazil can take another step toward their sixth World Cup title when the Brazilians close out group play on Friday against Cameroon at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Brazil sit atop Group G with six points and already have clinched a spot in the Round of 16. Switzerland are second in the group with three points, and Cameroon and Serbia each have one. The Brazilians would secure the top spot in Group G with a draw. Meanwhile, Cameroon need a win over Brazil and a favorable result in the Switzerland vs. Serbia match to reach the knockout stage.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. Brazil are the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Cameroon vs. Brazil odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Cameroon the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brazil vs. Cameroon spread: Brazil -0.5 (+105)

Brazil vs. Cameroon over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Cameroon money line: Brazil -260; Cameroon +700; Draw +360

BRA: Brazil are one of two teams that have yet to have conceded a goal in Qatar

CMR: Vincent Aboubakar has 38 goals for the national team, which ranks third all-time

Why you should back Brazil

The Seleção have a dangerous goal scorer in Richarlison. The 25-year-old forward for Tottenham already has scored twice in Qatar, including the leading contender for the best goal of the tournament against Serbia. He has scored 19 goals in 40 appearances with the national team.

In addition, the Brazilians face a Cameroon side that will be playing without its top goalkeeper. Andre Onana, who plays for Inter Milan, entered the tournament as the team's No. 1 keeper, but he was dismissed from the team after a dispute with manager Rigobert Song after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland. Devis Epassy, who plays in the Saudi pro league, has been tabbed as Onana's replacement.

Why you should back Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions face a Brazil side that will be missing their best player, Neymar. One of the best – if not the best – players in the world, Neymar injured ligaments in his right ankle in the team's opening match against Serbia. He entered the tournament in fantastic form, ranking second in Ligue in both goals (11) and assists (nine).

In addition, Cameroon have a proven goal scorer in Vincent Aboubakar. The 30-year-old striker has 38 goals for the national team, which ranks third all-time. On Monday, with his team down 3-1 to Serbia, he came on for Cameroon and sparked the team with a goal and an assist to earn a 3-3 draw.

