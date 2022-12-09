It will be a clash between skill and experience when Brazil face Croatia on Friday in the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium. Five-time champion Brazil are loaded with talent, and global icon Neymar is back from an ankle injury and helped lead the team to a 4-1 victory against South Korea on Monday. Croatia, 2018 World Cup runners-up, are led by ageless midfielder Luka Modric and come in off a victory against Japan following a 1-1 draw in their Round of 16 match Monday. Brazil won Group G, edging Switzerland on goal differential after a 1-0 loss to Cameroon by their reserves. Croatia finished behind Morocco in Group F, grinding out a 0-0 draw with Belgium to secure their spot in the knockout round.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET in Al Raayan, Qatar. Brazil are -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Croatia vs. Brazil odds. Croatia are +675 underdogs, a draw is priced at +370, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Brazil are -650 to advance, while Croatia are +375.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. Croatia:

Brazil vs. Croatia spread: Brazil -1.5 (-105)

Brazil vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Croatia 90-minute money line: Croatia +675, Brazil -260, Draw +390

CRO: The Croatians have won both World Cup quarterfinals they have played

BRA: The Brazilians have a 7-2 goals advantage in four all-time meetings (3-1-0) against Croatia

Why you should back Brazil

The Samba Boys wasted no time exerting their dominance Monday, scoring four goals in the first half before easing off the gas a bit and finishing it off. Neymar scored on a penalty and appeared healthy after an ankle injury kept him out of the previous two matches. Richarlison scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup -- producing his second candidate for goal of the tournament. Vinicius Junior had a goal and an assist and is part of an attack -- along with Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha -- that has produced 34 goals in the past 12 matches.

Neymar needs one goal to get to 77 and tie the legendary Pele as the nation's all-time leading scorer. The Samba Boys put nine of their 18 shots on target Monday, and they lead the tournament with 32 shots on net. Raphinha, who also had an assist Monday, leads the team with six shots on target on just eight attempts in the four matches. The back line led by Marquinhos and Thiago Silva keeps world-class goalkeeper Alisson from working too hard. Croatia put four of 17 shots on target Monday and have four or fewer on net in three of four matches.

Why you should back Croatia

Seven of Croatia's past eight knockout-stage matches at major competitions have gone to extra time. The 4-2 loss to France in the 2018 World Cup final is the only exception. They showed their grit and experience in forging the draw with Japan on Monday, getting a goal from Ivan Perisic before Dominik Livakovic saved three of four penalties. Perisic is third on the nation's all-time scoring list with 33 goals, and Modric is fifth with 23. The 37-year-old Modric, first all-time with 158 caps, is the heart of the squad, and the captain's vision drives the attack.

The Real Madrid man is joined by Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in a seasoned and skilled midfield. Perisic is joined up front by Andrej Kramaric, who is sixth on Croatia's all-time scoring list. He scored twice in a 4-1 victory against Canada to give him 22 international goals. Livakovic's performance in the shootout should have him brimming with confidence, and he had six clean sheets in 10 matches between qualifying and the four here. RB Leipzig 20-year-old Josko Gvardiol is having a huge impact in the middle of the back line.

How to make Croatia vs. Brazil picks

