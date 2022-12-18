It will either be the crowning of an icon or a final seizing of the torch Sunday when defending champions France face Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. Argentina's Lionel Messi likely has this last chance to win the most prestigious trophy in the sport. Meanwhile, young France star Kylian Mbappe aims to win his second in as many tries. Both have scored five goals in Qatar, but they also have plenty of talent surrounding them. La Albiceleste, the 1978 and 1986 World Cup champions, eased past 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 in their Tuesday semifinal, while France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Argentina as the +160 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $160) in its latest Argentina vs. France odds. France are +185 underdogs, a draw is +205 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Argentina are -125 to lift the trophy with France listed at +100. Before locking in any France vs. Argentina picks, you need to see the World Cup predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer model.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation. Then, it assigns a grade using an expected payout-to-probability ratio. The model was accurate on 56% of all picks during the Champions League group stage and returned more than $1,000 to $100 bettors on its A+ picks. It also enters the World Cup semifinals on a 33-15-4 run on spread picks, returning more than $1,400 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on France vs. Argentina and just revealed its 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's soccer picks. Here are the World Cup 2022 odds and trends for Argentina vs. France:

France vs. Argentina spread: Argentina -0.5 (+165)

France vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals (Over +135, Under -175)

France vs. Argentina 90-minute money line: Argentina +160, France +185, Draw +205

France vs. Argentina to lift the trophy: Argentina -125, France +100

Argentina: They have a 12-5 goal advantage in this World Cup.

France: They have outscored their opponents 13-4 in Qatar.

France vs. Argentina picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Argentina



Messi has been the center of attention for La Albiceleste for many years, but he doesn't have to carry this team alone. Messi has five goals, but he also shares the tournament lead with three assists. That would earn him the Golden Boot if he remains tied with Mbappe in goals. Julian Alvarez has been nearly as critical to the team's success, putting up four goals and drawing the penalty that Messi converted against Croatia. Messi is tied with Mbappe for the tournament lead with 10 shots on target, and Alvarez has seven. Argentina have 76 shots (32 on target) in Qatar.

They have put 42% of their shots on net, while France have hit the target on just 36% of their shots. On the back end, France have allowed 20 of 60 attempts to find the target (33%), while Argentina have allowed just eight on net out or 34 tries (23%). France have made mistakes in the back and have just one clean sheet in Qatar. That came against a Morocco team that creates few chances, and England put eight of 16 shots on net in their quarterfinal match. Argentina have posted 10 clean sheets in 15 matches in 2022, scoring at least twice in 12.

Why you should back France

Despite being the defending champions, Les Bleus won't be facing the same level of pressure as the Argentines. La Albiceleste are under the intense weight of trying to get Messi his title. On the other hand, Mbappe will be trying to show he belongs in the same conversation as the likes of Messi and Pele among the sport's greats. The 23-year-old already has 33 goals in 63 matches for France, including nine in 13 World Cup matches. Mbappe is far from the only scoring threat for France, and Olivier Giroud became the team's all-time top scorer in Qatar.

Giroud has four goals in this World Cup. His knack for being in the right place, along with the speed and finishing ability of Mbappe, can trouble any defense. Antoine Griezmann drives the attack, and he has 42 goals (third all-time) and 26 assists for the national team. France have 30 shots on target in the six games while allowing 20, with eight of those coming against England. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has eight clean sheets in 19 World Cup matches. Les Bleus beat Argentina 4-3 in the 2018 Round of 16, getting two goals from Mbappe and one from Griezmann.

How to make France vs. Argentina picks

The model is picking Over 2.5 goals and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's FIFA World Cup 2022 picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Argentina vs. France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the model that's up over $1,400 on its World Cup spread picks, and find out.