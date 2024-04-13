Wrexham have been promoted to the third tier of English soccer after a 6-0 win over Forest Green on Saturday confirmed the Welsh club's move up from League Two to League One.

That is a second consecutive promotion for the Hollywood-owned club who have been bankrolled to great success so far by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham's latest feat which will be documented in the next season of Welcome to Wrexham, which airs next month and is the third instalment of the series which has rocketed the club to international fame.

The Red Dragons needed to beat Forest Green this weekend and for MK Dons and Barrow to not win for an automatic promotion spot to be confirmed with two round of games remaining.

Wrexham thumped Forest Green 6-0 and led 4-0 at halftime while MK Dons took the lead but went on to lose 4-1 at home to Mansfield and Barrow lost 3-0 to Gillingham.

There was a field invasion by delighted Wrexham supporters at fulltime, although the fans had been warned before kickoff that they should remain in their seats.

League Two leaders Stockport County are four points clear of Wrexham and also confirmed their League One status on Saturday with third also an automatic promotion place -- fourth spot can no longer make up the ground on the Welsh side in second.

Wrexham can still hope to catch Stockport and finish as champions -- following on from last season's National League title which got them back into the English Football League system for the first time in 15 years -- but that is not in their hands.

Although Stockport and Wrexham meet on the final day for what could be a potential title decider, the current leaders have a four-point advantage as well as a game in hand -- win and they cannot be reeled in by their pursuers.

Reynolds and McElhenney's $2.5 million purchase just three years ago has grown massively over the past two years and League One will bring a new challenge and new angle to the narrative with some of English soccer's fallen giants languishing there.