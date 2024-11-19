Significant movement occurred within the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings this week, but the top eight remains consistent -- at least for a few more days, as a pair of juicy matchups in Los Angeles this weekend could shake things up.

South Carolina remains atop the rankings amid its 42-game winning streak, but the Gamecocks have quite the challenge in front of them as they take on UCLA this Sunday. A day earlier, USC will be challenged by Notre Dame.

Stanford fell out of the rankings after losing to Indiana, but the Cardinal are not completely off our radar as they are still in the first five out. Iowa is also knocking at the door.

Meanwhile, TCU came in hot at No. 19 after upsetting a very talented NC State team. Hailey Van Lith didn't quite find her rhythm at LSU last season, but when she was at the top of her game at Louisville, she made her team really good. Now, Van Lith is not just back to being the scorer she was with the Cardinals, but is also working on becoming a playmaker -- and this is already paying of for the Horned Frogs. Van Lith registered 19 assists in her last two games, and got her first ever points-assists double-double against NC State.

As for the Wolfpack, the loss to TCU was their second of the season, so they took a big drop to No. 20 after spending the first two weeks in the top 10.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Iowa, Stanford, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State