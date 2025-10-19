The three rookie quarterbacks who have started this year -- Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel -- are a combined 3-8 this season, with two of the wins by Dart. They hope to add to their win totals in NFL Week 7, and all three taking the field makes for an opportune time to hop on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code You can wager for, or against, the rookie signal callers in NFL player props, by simply predicting if they will go higher or lower a given statistical bar across the best DFS apps. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for NFL Week 7

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Cam Ward, Titans, 0.5 interceptions - More (x0.9)



It's a revenge game for Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as he faces his former team in the Titans. Thus, expect him to show no mercy in attacking Tennessee's rookie quarterback. Ward has thrown a pick in each of his last four games, and things will only be tougher for him on Sunday as he'll be without his No. 1 wideout in Calvin Ridley (hamstring).

QB Jaxson Dart, Giants, 176.5 passing yards - Less

Dart has averaged just 169.3 passing yards as a starter, as the Giants clearly feel more comfortable in relying on his vibrant legs rather than his arm. That passing yards average may not improve versus Denver's elite defense, which leads the NFL in sacks, allows the fewest net yards per attempt and has the No. 3 overall passing defense. Dart is forecasted for 170 passing yards.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Browns, 18.5 completions - More

The Browns have no problem throwing Gabriel into the deep end of the pool as the rookie attempted 52 passes last week, which are the second-most by any QB in any game in 2025. He completed 29 of them and has had more than 18.5 completions in both of his starts. His Browns will face a Dolphins defense that allows a league-high 74.9% completion rate.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL game on the slate.