Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud and Sam Darnold were all top-3 picks in their respective drafts, and they will be the centerpieces of the Week 7 Monday Night Football doubleheader. This kind of star power is ideal to utilize the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code with Lions vs. Bucs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Texans vs. Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET. You can wager on NFL player props across the best DFS apps on these QBs or on other star players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Monday, October 20

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for NFL Week 7

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, 0.5 interceptions - More



Mayfield has faced Detroit four times in his career and thrown interceptions in all four games. He actually threw multiple picks in two of those contests as he has six interceptions in four games versus the Lions. With banged-up receivers, he may try to overcompensate, which often leads to mistakes, as the model projects Mayfield to have 0.79 interceptions on average. Select it at Pick6:

RB David Montgomery, Lions, 44.5 rushing yards - More

Montgomery continues to lose touches to Gibbs, as the former is averaging a career-low of 10.8 rushing attempts per game. However, less has been more for Montgomery as he's also putting up a career-high of 5.1 yards per carry. He's averaging 55.7 rushing yards this season but has been even more productive as of late, averaging 63 yards over his last four games. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

TE Dalton Schultz, Texans, 4.5 receptions - Less

Houston will be down starting wideout Christian Kirk, which means the likes of Schultz and Collins will draw more attention. It's no coincidence that Schultz had just three catches in both of the games this year in which Kirk was sidelined, but he had five catches in each of the three games in which Kirk was in the lineup. Schultz also has to face one of the league's best pass defense as Seattle entered Week 7 ranked second in defensive sacks and third in interceptions. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 5.7x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.