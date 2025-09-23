Georgia is the third largest state in the country (behind California and Texas) that has not yet legalized sports betting (11.1 million residents). While the state's lawmakers continue to try and push forward bills to legalize Georgia sports betting in each legislative session, the opposition continues to prove victorious. In 2026, there will likely be another push to legalize sports betting in the state. According to a recent poll from the University of Georgia and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, 63% of Georgia voters are in favor of legal sports betting.

In the meantime, daily fantasy sports sites and DFS apps are an alternative way for Georgia residents and visitors to have legal financial stake on sporting events. Since the state doesn't legally regulate nor prohibit DFS, adults 18 or older are allowed to participate while inside the state.

Georgia Sports Betting News and Updates:

While there is support from lawmakers in the state, Georgia sports betting continues to fall short in each legislative session. In 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025, bills were proposed by state senators and representatives which would have allowed Georgia to legalize sports betting, while generating revenue benefitting the state. For now, the next opportunity for legal sports betting to be discussed is in 2026.

: Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was overturned, allowing states to create their own legal sports betting regulations. March 2021 : SB 142 and SR 135 first read by Georgia House, which combined would have given control of sports betting to the Georgia Lottery Commission and have amended the state's constitution to legalize sports betting. Also in SR 135, it was noted that at least 50% of the revenue from sports betting would've gone back to the state's college and universities in the form of need-based scholarships, loans, or grants to citizens attending.







: The state legislature ended its session without further progressing the legalization of sports betting. February 2023 : SB 57 was introduced in the Georgia legislature. If successful, the bill would've authorized up to 18 online sportsbooks to be licensed (nine for sports franchises + Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters Tournament).





: SB 386 and SR 579 were filed in January. Though there was some support, both failed to pass the house rules committee in March. February-March 2025: Georgia lawmakers file SR 131 and HB 686, which aimed to amend the state constitution to legalize sports betting. Both failed to gain enough traction

What is DFS? Can residents of Georgia play on DFS sites / apps?

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a contest format in which participants assemble lineups of college or professional athletes and compete for prizes based on the athletes' statistical performance during a single day or week of games. DFS contests are determined by the individual performance of players and the result of the games themselves rarely matter. Compared to season-long fantasy leagues, DFS participants may create new lineups for each contest rather than maintaining a fixed roster over an entire season.

Types of DFS contests

50/50 Contests – these are smaller competitions where half the pool are declared winners (to win nearly double their entry fee) and half losers (winning no money). Users select a roster via a salary cap determined by the DFS operator. These contests are good options for low-risk players or those just starting out in DFS who might not be ready to face increased competition in the larger contests. Other variations are double-ups and head-to-head, where users are competing against fewer competitors to win nearly twice their entry fee.





– these are smaller competitions where half the pool are declared winners (to win nearly double their entry fee) and half losers (winning no money). Users select a roster via a salary cap determined by the DFS operator. These contests are good options for low-risk players or those just starting out in DFS who might not be ready to face increased competition in the larger contests. Other variations are double-ups and head-to-head, where users are competing against fewer competitors to win nearly twice their entry fee. Tournaments – Users select a salary cap roster to compete against potentially thousands (or more) of entries for larger prizes as compared to 50/50 contests. More experienced players can thrive and win significant prizes by succeeding in these tournaments. A successful strategy in larger tournaments is to identify several players who may be low-owned by the public in order to differentiate in potentially a positive way.





– Users select a salary cap roster to compete against potentially thousands (or more) of entries for larger prizes as compared to 50/50 contests. More experienced players can thrive and win significant prizes by succeeding in these tournaments. A successful strategy in larger tournaments is to identify several players who may be low-owned by the public in order to differentiate in potentially a positive way. Pick'em Contests – A contest where users can choose an over or under related to that player's statistical performance for the game or week. Unlike sports betting where bettors can bet props by themselves, a minimum of two players must be selected depending on the DFS contest.





– A contest where users can choose an over or under related to that player's statistical performance for the game or week. Unlike sports betting where bettors can bet props by themselves, a minimum of two players must be selected depending on the DFS contest. Best Ball – a season-long competition where the user drafts a roster against other competitors similar to how fantasy leagues work. But instead of starting a lineup manually each week / period, the computer will choose the lineup based on the highest performing players during that time. Teams can advance through rounds, winning money along the way in an attempt to win the grand prize.

Breaking down the best DFS sites in Georgia

Georgia users have more than a number of DFS apps available for play in the state. Here are our preferred DFS sites in the state:

Underdog

Underdog Fantasy offers a bonus with code CBSSPORTS2. New users who register in Georgia with the Underdog promo code are eligible for a welcome offer of Play $5, Get $50 after making a deposit. The platform provides DFS Drafts and Pick'em contests but is particularly recognized for offering one of the largest selections of Best Ball contests across major sports. For participants who prefer live drafting against other users, Underdog Fantasy may be a suitable option. During the NFL season, available contests include weekly Best Ball drafts and Pick'em challenges.

Sleeper

Using the Sleeper promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. Although Sleeper is primarily recognized as a platform for hosting season-long fantasy leagues, it also offers several DFS formats, including Sleeper Picks, Picks, and Daily Draft. In Sleeper Picks and Picks, participants select between two and eight players and predict whether each will record statistical results over or under a designated line. Daily Draft combines a live draft format with Best Ball scoring, with the highest-scoring lineup for the given day, week, or contest period declared the winner.

DraftKings

With no DraftKings promo code required, the promo offers new users a 20% deposit match up to $500 + one ticket valid for a single-use $3 DFS contest. This promotion may be most advantageous for larger players who intend to enter multiple DFS contests. DraftKings is widely recognized for its salary-cap lineup contests across a range of sports and for offering some of the largest prize pools in the industry, particularly in NFL and golf. The platform provides a broad selection of contest types, including 50/50s, Showdowns, Best Ball, and single-game lineups.

DraftKings Pick6

With no DraftKings Pick6 promo code required, play $5 on any Pick6 contest and receive $50 in bonus credits. In Pick6 contests, participants select between two and six players and predict whether each will achieve statistical results "more" or "less" than a statistic. Payouts increase based on the number of correct selections. Pick6 is available across multiple sports, including NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball, college football, PGA, NASCAR, and UFC.

ParlayPlay

Using ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, the site is offering new users a deposit match up to $100 plus a free $5 entry into a contest. One of the newer DFS sites available to players, the variety of offerings is less than most competitors. But ParlayPlay still offers contests such as peer-to-peer play and season-long projection, which operates similarly to futures.

Boom Fantasy

The Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers a No Sweat credit up to $100 on your first entry rather than a deposit match. The pick'em contests offer multipliers for potential payouts, in a similar manner as profit boosts can be used. SquadRide is a game which allows users to choose three players to combine to achieve scoring milestones, with payouts at each milestone.

Georgia sports teams to follow

While Georgia residents are not permitted to bet on any of their three local teams while in state lines, here are Georgia-based teams and events to follow. Residents or visitors in the state may use players from these teams for DFS action. All championship odds are for the 2025-26 seasons and from DraftKings (updated 8/28/25). You are permitted to bet on these teams if you are located in a legalized sports betting state.

Atlanta Falcons (NFL) (+8000)

The Falcons have an exciting young nucleus on offense led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson, and wide receiver Drake London. Though they aren't expected to seriously contend for a Super Bowl championship in 2025, they should have lower odds to win it all in 2026 and 2027. The Super Bowl is scheduled to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in February 2028.

Atlanta Hawks (NBA) (+4500)

Similar to its football team, Atlanta's pro basketball team has a solid young core with star guard Trae Young and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher as players to build around. Though they missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, an improving team could make a run to the conference semifinals and beyond in 2025-26.

Atlanta Braves (MLB) (+100000)

The 2021 World Series champions have loads of talent but have been plagued by injuries in 2025. With stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, the Braves will have much shorter betting odds heading into the 2026 campaign.

In addition, the most notable golf major tournament, The Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, and the PGA Tour's season championship is contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. NASCAR is also a big part of the sports landscape of Georgia with two races in Atlanta each season.

College sports teams in Georgia

Additionally, college teams play an important role in Georgia's sports landscape. While the state has five FBS football and six Division I basketball teams, their Power Four Conference schools are limited to two:

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

The Bulldogs are perennially one of college football's best teams having won the national championship in 2021 and 2022. They have played in one of the top bowls formerly named the "New Year's Six" in nine straight seasons and look to have another contending team in 2025.





Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)

Coach Brent Key has led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2013-2014 and has Georgia Tech in position to contend for an ACC Championship Game berth this season. After back-to-back 7-6 seasons, Georgia Tech seeks their third straight winning season for the first time since 2009.

Responsible gaming in Georgia

Here is a resource for problem gambling available for Georgia residents:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org



FAQ

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

No, and it's not likely to be legal in the state until at least 2026. Fortunately, Daily Fantasy platforms are legal and offer welcome bonuses to Georgia residents.

Is DraftKings legal in Georgia?

DraftKings cannot be used for sports wagering or casino games in Georgia. However, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests are available to play, as they are treated differently from traditional sports betting.

Is FanDuel legal in Georgia?

For sports betting and casino games, FanDuel is not permitted in Georgia. But DFS contests via FanDuel are available in the state.





No, as wagering on sportsbooks is not allowed in Georgia.





Daily Fantasy platforms are permitted and offer welcome bonuses to Georgia adults.





Yes, each of the major DFS sites has a welcome promo for new users featuring either a deposit match or risk free first bet.

What are the best DFS sites in Georgia?

Underdog, Sleeper, DraftKings, DraftKings Pick6, ParlayPlay, and Boom Fantasy are recommended DFS sites in Georgia.





Adults 18 or older are able to play DFS in the state.