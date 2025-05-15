Betting on sports can differ depending on the state that you're in or reside in. On this page, fans will learn all about Massachusetts sports betting apps and how to take advantage of some of the top promo codes available at MA sportsbooks.

Brand Promo Promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required

Best Massachusetts sports betting promos

For those looking to get their MA betting journey started, here is a brief breakdown of the top Massachusetts sportsbook promos currently available.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in MA

DraftKings continues to be one of the most popular sports betting apps around, and that holds true in Massachusetts. New users can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing their first $5 bet on the app.

In order to take advantage of the DraftKings promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. The bonus bets will expire after seven days if they're not used. The app offers a slick interface and extensive same-game parlay options for bettors, as well as no-sweat bets that enhance the user experience.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Industry-leading same-game parlays

Frequent and innovative promotions

Seamless integration with DraftKings' DFS platform

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in MA

FanDuel is another one of the most popular sports betting apps in the industry, and also offers an enticing promotion for Massachusetts players. The current FanDuel promo code grants new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet in order to unlock the bonus bets, adding to this offer's intrigue. Bettors must utilize all of their bonus bets before they can withdraw any of their winnings.

FanDuel Sportsbook's app is easy to use and often leads the industry in market share. Like DraftKings, FanDuel got its start as a daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator and has evolved into a sports betting giant.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Speedy payouts and withdrawals

Intuitive user experience

Innovative and flexible live betting markets

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in MA

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can utilize the Caesars promo code CBSDYW, which grants users ten 100% profit boosts after placing an initial wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded to the bettor. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn.

The Caesars Sportsbook app is user-friendly and offers enticing bonus promotions. Its rewards program, Caesars Rewards, allows users to earn points for betting and redeem them for various rewards, making it a top choice for sports bettors in Massachusetts.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Elite rewards program

Competitive odds and market variety

Legacy of excellence in the betting industry

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in MA

New BetMGM bettors can take advantage of a new user bonus by using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. As part of the promo, up to $1,500 in bonus bets is awarded to the bettor if their first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

BetMGM offers a polished and reliable sportsbook experience, combining an intuitive interface with seamless navigation across sports and bet types. The app caters to both casual and experienced Massachusetts bettors with smooth functionality and frequent promos.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Integrated MGM Rewards program

Extensive betting markets

Live streaming and in-game betting

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in MA

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotional code gives new Massachusetts users the opportunity to get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. If a user opts to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, they would receive up to $100 each of the first 10 days that their account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Users have to opt into the promotion each day to be eligible. If any no-sweat bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100. A $5 deposit is all that is required for either option.

Fanatics Sportsbook provides a clean, user-friendly platform with a modern design that emphasizes ease of navigation and efficiency in bet placement. The app integrates seamlessly with the broader Fanatics brand, offering an experience that caters to both new and experienced users.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash Rewards integration

Personalized promotions and insights

Growing market presence with competitive odds

Betting on Massachusetts sports teams

Massachusetts bettors have no shortage of hometown pride, and these days they have plenty of opportunities to wager on the state's beloved teams across a variety of sports.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are a perennial contender in the NHL and a favorite among Massachusetts hockey fans and bettors alike. From puck lines and totals to player props and futures markets, Bruins games offer a variety of hockey betting angles throughout the season.

The Bruins have had a sports betting partnership with FanDuel since 2023. The partnership includes FanDuel branding throughout TD Garden.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA, and they consistently draw strong interest from Massachusetts sports bettors. Whether it's wagering on regular-season matchups, playoff runs, or player performance props, the Celtics offer plenty of opportunities for NBA betting action throughout the year.

FanDuel and the Celtics have had a sports betting partnership since 2023, which includes FanDuel branding at TD Garden.

Boston Red Sox

As one of baseball's most historic franchises, the Boston Red Sox generate year-round interest from fans and bettors across Massachusetts. With 162 games in a regular season, there's no shortage of baseball betting opportunities—whether you're backing the Sox on the money line, exploring over/unders, or diving into player props such as home runs or strikeouts.

The Red Sox have had a sports betting partnership with BetMGM since 2023. As a part of the partnership, BetMGM branding is featured on the Green Monster and throughout Fenway Park.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the most successful NFL franchises of the modern era, and their large, loyal fan base in Massachusetts makes them a major draw for NFL bettors. From point spreads and money lines to player props and season-long futures, Patriots games provide a wide range of betting markets throughout the fall and winter.

Betting on college sports in Massachusetts

College sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, with specific rules to keep in mind. While you can place bets on college sports in general, wagering on in-state college teams (such as Boston College, Harvard or UMass) is not allowed unless the team is participating in a tournament of four or more teams. This means regular-season games involving Massachusetts schools are off-limits, but bets are permitted if those teams are part of a larger tournament field.

Additionally, prop bets on individual college athletes are prohibited, so you won't find markets like total passing yards in football or first player to score in basketball. However, some team-based props may still be available depending on the sportsbook. These restrictions are designed to provide extra protection for the individual players.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts

Take a glance at some key figures and facts pertaining to legal Massachusetts sportsbooks:

Year legal online sports betting began in MA 2023 Number of sportsbooks operating 7 (as of May 2025) Minimum MA betting age 21 Betting regulator in MA The Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Here is a look at some of the recent revenue data generated from Massachusetts sports betting:

Year Handle Revenue Hold Taxes 2025 (through March) $2.13 billion $210.8 million 9.89% $42.2 million 2024 $7.28 billion $646.1 million 8.9% $129.2 million 2023 $4.81 billion $462.4 million 9.61% $92.4 million

Responsible gaming in Massachusetts

Massachusetts offers several resources to support responsible gambling. Programs like GameSense provide tips and tools online and at casinos, while the Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) program lets individuals take a break from betting.

For 24/7 help, contact the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health at 1-800-426-1234 or visit massgaming.com.

FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Massachusetts?

No, you don't need to be a Massachusetts resident to bet in the state; you just need to be located within state boundaries.

Which sports can I bet on in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts offers betting on a wide range of sports, from popular options like baseball, basketball, football and hockey to less common sports such as cricket, darts and rugby.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Massachusetts?

The legal age to bet is 21.

How many online sportsbooks are in Massachusetts?

There are seven online sportsbooks that those in Massachusetts can bet on.

Is mobile betting available in Massachusetts?

Yes, there are several sports betting apps available for mobile bettors in Massachusetts.