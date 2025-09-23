Tennessee sports betting apps have been live since 2020, and this page will tell you everything you need to know about Tennessee sports betting. With a wide variety of collegiate and professional sports in the Volunteer State, the latest Tennessee sportsbook promos are competitive. Here is a guide on how to bet on sports at Tennessee sportsbooks.

Best Tennessee sports betting apps

Tennessee is home to six of the top sports betting apps in the United States, and the latest sportsbook promo codes provide a bankroll boost. FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook were among the first sports betting apps legalized in Tennessee, while Fanatics Sportsbook and bet365 Sportsbook have been more recent additions.

FanDuel Tennessee promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook has been one of the most recognizable names in the industry since being founded in 2009. It was originally founded as a DFS provider, but merged with the U.S. operations of Paddy Power Betfair in 2018 when sports betting was becoming legalized. It was one of the first three sportsbook operators approved in Tennessee, and it went live on Nov. 1, 2020.

The latest FanDuel promo code offers new customers $300 in bonus bets with their first $5 winning bet. There is not a minimum odds requirement, so bettors can target a heavy favorite to increase their chances of earning the bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Live betting options on more than 20 sports

Same-game parlays that are available to build from scratch or choose from a list

Live streaming rights for many global sports leagues

DraftKings Tennessee promo code

DraftKings Sportsbook is a Boston-based company that was founded in 2012 and is a primary competitor to FanDuel. It expanded to online and retail sportsbooks in 2018 amid the widespread legalization of sports betting in the United States. DraftKings was also one of the first three sportsbooks approved in Tennessee, and it went live on Nov. 1, 2020.

The new DraftKings promo code is perfect for NFL fans, as it offers $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, along with $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet. There is a minimum odds requirement of -500, but the bet does not have to win in order to unlock the bonus. DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Boosts throughout the week, covering many sports and leagues

One of the best Tennessee sports betting promos, especially for NFL fans

Simple deposit and withdrawal options

Fanatics Sportsbook Tennessee promo code

Fanatics began as a Florida-based sports retailer with an e-commerce presence for college and professional sports teams, and it has grown into one of the most recognizable brands for sports fans. The company launched its first retail sportsbook in Maryland in January of 2023 before launching in Tennessee on May 1, 2023. Fanatics has been approved to operate in 23 states.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for new customers. Bettors can place a minimum of $1 up to a maximum of $100 on any market with -500 odds or longer each day for the first 10 days of betting after opening an account, and a loss will result in a FanCash bonus equal to your qualifying stake. If you miss a day, you forfeit your bonus for that day.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Discretionary house rule policy called Fair Play, which voids wagers impacted by player injury

Early cash out options and live betting

Fanatics Casino is live in four states, including nearby West Virginia for Tennessee residents

BetMGM Tennessee bonus code

MGM announced a 50/50 joint venture with UK gambling operator GVC Holdings in July of 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling earlier that year. BetMGM went live in Tennessee on Nov. 1, 2020, joining DraftKings and FanDuel as the third of the first three approved operators in the state. Its partnership with the Tennessee Titans was announced on Sept. 28, 2020, marking the first official collaboration between a professional sports team and a sports betting company in Tennessee.

BetMGM has brand visibility across the Titans' digital platforms and is the exclusive naming rights partner for the Titans' television studio. The BetMGM bonus code offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

MGM rewards allows users to earn points that can be redeemed for bonuses, such as hotel rooms and travel vouchers

Simplified same-game parlay builder on one ticket

Exclusive NFL betting markets launching this fall

Caesars Sportsbook Tennessee promo code

The Caesars brand dates back to 1937, but its sports betting presence expanded massively when it acquired William Hill in 2021. Caesars Sportsbook is now a leading presence in the United States sports betting market, currently operating in 30 states and jurisdictions. William Hill launched in Tennessee in March of 2021 before being rebranded as the Caesars Sportsbook app in August of that year.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different from the others, as new users get 10 100% profit boosts after depositing $10 or more and making an initial $1 bet. Each profit boost is worth up to $2,500, with a maximum wager of $25 per boost. The tokens expire after 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

App was recently updated to improve same-game parlays and the display

Users can search for their wagers to enhance their experience

Sleek design and graphics help bettors navigate the app

bet365 Tennessee bonus code

Bet365 is a British company that was founded in 2000 and launched in New Jersey shortly after sports betting was legalized in the United States. It was the most recent sportsbook to go live in Tennessee, launching in March just ahead of March Madness. The bet365 app is now available in 13 states.

The bet365 bonus code offers $200 in bonus bets instantly to new customers. In order to claim the bonus, users need to deposit $10 and wager at least $5 on a bet at -500 odds or longer. The bonus bets are released after the qualifying bet settles, and they expire after seven days.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Expansive offerings with exceptional coverage across all sports

Competitive in-house odds with market-leading lines

Live streaming and bet boosts

Betting on Tennessee sports teams

Tennessee does not have an MLB team, but it has teams in the NFL, NBA and NHL. The Volunteer State also has well-known collegiate programs like the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores, along with some nearby MLB teams such as the Atlanta Braves. Here are some of the popular Tennessee teams and their odds to win their respective championships:

Tennessee Titans (NFL) (+17500)

The Titans are expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this season, but there are still reasons to be excited. No. 1 pick Cam Ward heads into his rookie season as the starting quarterback, who is the new face of the franchise. His progress will be the biggest storyline of the year, especially since the Titans are +700 to win the AFC South in the NFL odds.

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) (+10000)

Memphis finished four games behind Houston in the Southwest Division last season before getting swept by Oklahoma City in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies re-signed Jaren Jackson Jr. to a veteran extension and are still led by one of the league's most exciting players in Ja Morant. They are 16-1 to win the Southwest Division and +130 to make the playoffs in 2025-26, according to the NBA futures odds.

Nashville Predators (NHL) (+10000)

The Predators only finished ahead of two teams in the Western Conference last season, going 30-44-8. They have now missed the playoffs two of the last three years and have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2017-18. That is not expected to change this season, as the NHL odds have the Predators at -230 to miss the playoffs.

Additionally, betting on college sports is legal in Tennessee. While the state boasts a number of college sports teams, their Power Four Conference schools include:

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Tennessee heads into the 2025 college football season looking to build on a trip to the College Football Playoff last season. The Volunteers are expected to take a slight step back under head coach Josh Heupel this year, as they are 33-1 to win the SEC and 80-1 longshots to win the College Football Playoff in the 2025 college football odds. Things are looking brighter for Tennessee basketball, which is 40-1 to win the national title. The Vols are coming off another Elite Eight appearance and head coach Rick Barnes reloaded his roster in the offseason.

Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)

Vanderbilt is coming off one of its best football seasons in school history, as it beat a top-ranked team for the first time and appeared in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Quarterback Diego Pavia is back for a sixth season, but the Commodores are still at the bottom of the SEC Championship odds (300-1). On the hardwood, they are 100-1 to win March Madness in the college basketball odds.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Tennessee

When did sports betting become legal in Tennessee? 2020 How many sportsbooks can operate in Tennessee and how many are currently operating? No limit, 13 What is the minimum betting age in Tennessee? 21 Who is the betting regulator in Tennessee? Tennessee Sports Wagering Council What is the sports betting tax in Tennessee? 1.85% on the handle for operators

Year Yearly Handle Yearly Revenue 2021 $2,730,459,000 $239,872,000 2022 $3,850,547,906 $379,409,891 2023 $4,241,021,441 $451,028,296

Tennessee stopped releasing revenue reports after 2023. Instead, they share handle and tax info on the state's Sports Wagering Council's website. Tennessee is the largest online-only sports betting market in the country, with more than $4.7 billion wagered last fiscal year

Responsible gaming in Tennessee

Here are several resources for problem gambling available within the state:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org

Tennessee REDLINE:

Phone / Text: 1-800-889-9789

FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Tennessee?

You do not need to be a resident, but you must be physically in the state to place a wager.

Which sports can I bet on in Tennessee?

Every major league is available for betting in Tennessee, including the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. Users can also wager on college sports in Tennessee, but college player props are not allowed.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Tennessee?

The legal age for sports betting in Tennessee is 21.

How many online sportsbooks are in Tennessee?

There are 13 legal online sportsbooks in Tennessee.

What betting markets are available in Tennessee?

All the major betting markets are available for professional sports, such as money lines, totals, spreads and props. College sports offer money lines, totals, spreads and some props, but player props are not allowed.

Is mobile betting available in Tennessee?

Yes, Tennessee mobile betting launched on Nov. 1, 2020.