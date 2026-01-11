The NFL playoffs continue with three Wild Card Weekend games on Sunday and one on 'Monday Night Football', making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the many intriguing matchups is Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, which can be played on the best DFS apps. Also on the docket are 10 NBA games, college hoops action and more. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, January 11

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.06x)

Allen has thrown for two or more touchdown passes in nine games this season. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.6 passing touchdowns, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (0.79x)

McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in six of the past seven games, including two touchdown receptions in a 48-27 win at Indianapolis on Dec. 22. He rushed for 10 touchdowns and caught seven more this season. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots, 2.5 receptions - Higher (1.05x)

Boutte (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play. He has had three or more receptions in five games this season, including five in a 25-19 win at New Orleans on Oct. 12. The model projects 2.8 receptions, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.53x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).