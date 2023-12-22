Historically, Christmas weekend is not a popular stretch for big combat sports events. That is not the case in 2023 as one of the final major events of the year goes down on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight-focused card.

The card includes a double main event featuring former heavyweight champions. Two-time former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on Otto Wallin, the man who nearly upset Tyson Fury in 2019. Former WBC champ Deontay Wilder will also be in action when he takes on former WBO champ Joseph Parker.

In theory, wins by both Joshua and Wilder will set up a long-awaited clash between the two in 2024.

The undercard is littered with heavyweight veterans and prospects on the rise. Daniel Dubois is back in action when he takes on Jarrell Miller. Dubois is coming off a somewhat controversial TKO loss to OIeksandr Usyk where he felt he scored a knockdown but it was ruled a lowblow. Miller has twice been suspended from the sport for taking performance-enhancing drugs, including losing out on a fight with Joshua in 2019. Plus, WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol will make his lone appearance in 2023 when he takes on Lyndon Arthur. Other rising contenders like Arslanbek Makhmudov and Filip Hrgovic are set to hit the ring as well.

"I think we had six weeks and the card was put together quickly," Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said this week. "By the way, I think Otto Wallin is a very dangerous fight six weeks out. [Joshua] is in there with a southpaw who is just coming off a victory over [former cruiserweight titleholder Murat] Gassiev. And Joseph Parker is full of confidence and Wilder has been out for a long time.

"But, look, the reason they are fighting on the same card and the reason we are all going to Saudi Arabia is that we want to make Joshua and Wilder in Saudi Arabia. But everybody wants that fight to happen and if they both win on [Saturday] there is a great chance that you see what I think is the biggest fight in boxing."

Below is the complete fight card for Day of Reckoning. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Day of Reckoning fight card, odds

Fighter Fighter Weight class Anthony Joshua -455 Otto Wallin +345 Heavyweight Deontay Wilder -600 Joseph Parker +430 Heavyweight Dmitry Bivol (c) -2800 Lyndon Arthur +1250 WBA light heavyweight title Daniel Dubois -320 Jarrell Miller +250 Heavyweight Jai Opetaia Ellis Zorro Cruiserweight Arslanbek Makhmudov Agit Kabayel Heavyweight Frank Sanchez Junior Fa Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic Mark De Morio Heavyweight

Day of Reckoning viewing info

Date: Dec. 23



Dec. 23 Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $39.99

