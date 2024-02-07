Despite claiming he was retired from boxing numerous times, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants boxing fans to know he has no intention of walking away from the sport any time soon. In a video posted on his social media, Fury claimed he has a plan laid out for his next five fights while claiming to be in the prime of his life.

Fury recently had to deal with the disappointment of a cut suffered in training, postponing his Feb. 17 bout with WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. The bout has been rescheduled for May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight with Usyk will be Fury's first since his late 2023 bout with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. In that fight, Fury was knocked down and narrowly escaped one of the most shocking upsets in boxing history when he took the fight by split decision.

Usyk and Ngannou are two of the names on Fury's five-fight plan, along with fellow UK superstar Anthony Joshua.

"I keep hearing people saying I should retire or I'm going to retire soon," Fury said in the video. "I ain't going to retire anywhere. I've got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed. Then I'm going to fight AJ at least once, maybe twice if there's a rematch, if he wants one after the first battering I'm going to give him. And then I'm going to fight Ngannou again. That's just to start. There's five little fights for you to wet your appetite with you. I ain't going nowhere. I'm 35 years old in the prime of my life."

Fury previously claimed to be retired after a 2022 win over Dillian Whyte only to come back to fight Derek Chisora later that year. He has either announced or hinted at his retirement several other times.

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he will follow through on trash talk between Conor Benn and Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Davis has not fought since defeating Ryan Garcia in a box office mega-attraction in April 2023. After Benn defeated Peter Dobson on Feb. 3, Davis took shots at Benn for a somewhat lackluster performance. The following argument between the two quickly led to discussions of making a fight. It's not the high-level fight many want for WBA lightweight champion Davis, who is arguably boxing's top star, and Benn comes with baggage after failed drug tests ahead of his canceled bout with Chris Eubanks Jr. Benn is currently banned from fighting in the UK and Hearn suggested in a video that the fight would likely take place on American soil.