In a super middleweight division where the shadow of undisputed champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez looms large, David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade will battle to move one step closer to a crack at the champ. The fight goes down on Nov. 25 from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and airs on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) is a two-time former WBC super middleweight champion but was stripped of his championship both times he held it. First, Benavidez tested positive for cocaine in an August 2018 drug test administered by VADA. After regaining the title, Benavidez missed weight ahead of his August 2020 fight with Roamer Alexis Angulo, resulting in him being stripped for a second time.

Despite those missteps outside the ring, Benavidez has consistently been one of the best fighters in the world at 168 pounds. He's coming off an impressive decision win over Caleb Plant in March.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KO) is also undefeated and a former two-time world champion, though his titles came at junior middleweight and middleweight. His style has not always produced exciting fights and he has often claimed to be one of the most avoided fighters in the sport, repeatedly trying to goad Alvarez into a fight only to be laughed off.

A win over Benavidez would make it hard for any of the sport's big names -- including Alvarez -- to continue to ignore Andrade.

"I do expect to stop Andrade. I've been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We're gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade," Benavidez said during a media workout. "I'm preparing myself for the hardest possible fight. That's how I always prepare. I've been training three months and sparring 15 rounds at a time. I'm 100% ready to go."

The other fight of note on Saturday marks the return of WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo when he takes on Jose Benavidez Jr., the older brother of David Benavidez. Charlo has been out of action since June 2021 as he has dealt with out-of-ring issues with his family and his own mental health. Now, he looks to knock off the ring rust when he takes on Benavidez Jr. in a 10-round non-title bout. Benavidez Jr. picked up his first win in five years in August.

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds.

Benavidez vs. Andrade fight card, odds

David Benavidez -440 vs. Demetrius Andrade +335, super middleweight

Jermall Charlo -700 vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. +500, middleweight



Subriel Matias -350 vs. Shohjahon Ergashev +275, super lightweight



Hector Luis Garcia -290 vs. Lamont Roach +235, super featherweight



Benavidez vs. Andrade info